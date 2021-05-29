'Blue Miracle' Cast: Here's All You Need To Know About Characters From The Netflix Film

The trailer for Blue Miracle released recently and fans have been delivering positive responses for the new Netflix film. The movie follows the story of orphan children who are on the verge of losing their orphanage due to debt. However, a fishing competition becomes their only hope to pay off their debt and save the orphanage. The group of kids in Blue Miracle is lead by Dennis Quaid who plans to participate in the competition and try to save the orphanage from a heavy debt taken from a bank.

Blue Miracle Cast

Dennis Quaid as Captain Wade Malloy

Dennis Quaid stars as the primary lead for Blue Miracle and portrays the character of a Captain and a marlin fisherman. As per the narrative of Blue Miracle, Wade had won the Black and Blue fishing competition two years in a row. Thus Malloy takes the chance to save the orphanage and its’s children from becoming homeless.

Jimmy Gonzales as Omar Venegas

Jimmy plays the role of Omar, who is a supervisor at Casa Hogar. He has no fishing experience and yet manages to oversee the inner workings of Casa Hogar, as per the narrative of Blue Miracle. The actor was last seen as Commander Crane in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and as Devante in Too old to Die Young.

Miguel Angel Garcia as Moco

Angel plays the role of Moco, who as a teenager, stole a watch from Wade. He however later joins Casa Hogar and becomes acquainted with the children. Angel in the past has worked in Ensemble and Deputy.

Anthony Gonzalez as Geco

Anthony was the voice of Miguel in the hit film Coco. He returns to films with Blue Miracle as Geco. He plays the friend of Moco who he meets due to an incident within the move. Anthony was also seen portraying Santiago in Shameless season 9.

Supporting Cast:

Fernanda Urrejola as Becca

The wife of Omar, who is known for her chilaquiles.

Nathan Arenas as Hollywood:

A Casa Hogar team member who plays the jokester of the group.

Steve Gutierrez as Tweety:

A young Casa Hogar resident who plays a person with strong religious beliefs.

Bruce McGill as Wayne Bishee:

The founder of the Black & Blue fishing tournament.

Isaac Arellanes as Wiki:

A quiet member of the Casa Hogar team who later feels the urge to embrace reeling.

Source: Still from Blue Miracle trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.