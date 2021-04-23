Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Web Series To Be Set In Film's Universe, Remake Ruled Out

The news of a spinoff series based on South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's Academy Award-winning black comedy film Parasite has been in talks for over a year now. The plans for a spinoff were announced in January 2020 after the huge success of the film internationally. The movie took the audience by storm for its narrative and story. In the latest update on Bong Joon Ho's web series, it is reported that it will not be a remake of the original feature film.

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite web series will not be a remake

Bong Joon Ho revealed earlier this year that he has two scripts ready for the two follow up sequels to Parasite. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite series is in the works since late 2019. One will be in Korean, which will be based in Seoul, South Korea, and the other English version will be based in the US and in the UK. The English version of the Parasite series will be based on a true event that happened in 2016, according to HypeBeast.

In addition to the movies, he is also working on the Parasite web series with director Adam McKay who is known for films like The Big Short, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, to name a few. The limited series will be released on HBO Max. According to Collider, Adam McKay said that the Parasite web series will not be a remake of the original film, but it will be set in the same universe. Speaking further on his collaboration with Bong Joon Ho, Adam McKay said that he is "honoured" to be working "anywhere near director Bong's orbit".

Back in 2020, Bong Joon Ho had mentioned his ambition to make a television series because he could not fit several elements in the two-hour movie. He had mentioned that he has a story for several elements in the film, such as the story about bruises and cuts on the original housekeeper Mun Gwang's face. She knew of the hidden bunker as well. She never answers her husband when he asked what caused bruises on her face. The Parasite web series will be in English language and will feature several such ideas that were discarded from the film.

(promo image courtesy: Parasite Movie Instagram)