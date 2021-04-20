Boruto Chapter 57 Spoilers: Ada Stops Code With A Glance, Amado Is Key To Code’s Limiters

The Boruto manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, will be releasing its 57th chapter soon. However, the spoilers and the leaks released around April 18. This chapter will reveal major revelations about Amado, Ada, and Code. All you need to know about Boruto Chapter 57 spoilers-

About Boruto Chapter 57 spoilers

Boruto Manga Chapter 56 showed Naruto and Sasuke's next huge enemy 'CODE' who has shocking strength left from the Kara organization. Chapter 57 will consist of no massive fights and will focus more on events that will have an effect on their future. The chapter will majorly follow the events of Code meeting Ada and Ada's abilities.

According to Otakuk Art, Ada posses 'Chairvoyance' that is she can look into anything happening in the world and including the events in past and before she was born. Given super abilities coming from her 'Senrigan', she can also attract people regardless of their gender and has the ability to allure them. However, the only exceptions to these abilities are Otsutsuki and her family. Ada even manages to freeze Code with a single glace when he tries to attack her.

Boruto And Kawaki will not be getting much footage in this chapter. Amado and Naruto will be discussing the situation with Baruto. Amado offers him some drugs that were used to suppress Byakugan. Amado thinks it will suppress ongoing transformation into Momoshiki. However, these drugs come with major health side effects including loss of vision and even death. Amado also talks about the death of his daughter 12 years ago and he may have turned her into a cyborg.

Code will be confronting Ada about the limiters in his body and also how to remove them. Ada tells him it was not possible for her to do that and they will require Amado's biometrics for that. They will need access to Amado's real voice and his iris. Because of the complexity of Amado's mechanical eye, no other Jutsu will be able to copy that either.

About Boruto Chapter 57 release date and time

The official release date of Chapter 57 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in every country is April 20, 2021. According to Otakuk Art, the chapter will be available on Viz Media and Shueisha’s Manga Plus app. As far as the timings of Chapter 57 are concerned, it will premiere at 11:59 PM JST (Japan Standard Time).

Promo Image Source: Still from Boruto episode