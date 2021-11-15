'Boruto' Episode 225: Check Release Date & Time, Episode 224 Recap And More

Based on the manga series with the same title, Boruto is an ongoing anime series that consists of more than 200 episodes. A sequel to the legendary Naruto series created by Kishimoto, Boruto features the adventures of a titular character who is the son of Boruto. The anime series also focuses on other recurring characters. Naruto has now become Hokage which has found the spotlight in the recent episodes. Viewers are also able to see the reappearance of the characters of Sasuke, Sakura, Shikamaru, Hinata among others. As we await the release of the upcoming episode, here we have got you Boruto episode 225 release date and time, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 recap.

Boruto Episode 224 Recap

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 224 recap, Izuno Wasabi, and Yuino Iwabee are ready to face off against each other as Konohamaru announced their names. A Chunin from Sunagakure and Gaara's adoptive son, Shinki along with his two friends arrive to observe the Chunin exam showdown. Shinki also admits he is mainly interested in Boruto's match. The episode showcases the difference between Wasabi's realistic yet pessimistic attitude and Iwabee's idealistic and optimistic approach.

As Wasabi intends to become a magnificent shinobi, she says becoming Hokage is not her goal, which Iwabee assumes to be her cowardice. He believes no one shinobi is as excellent as the Hokage. In an attempt to prove to Wasabi, Iwabee overexerts himself, when Wasabi's true potential is revealed.

She goes on to use the Monster Cat Possession Jutsu in order to save Iwabee from a huge rock that Iwabee had conjured before collapsing. Eventually, Wasabi is declared the winner, despite she is disgruntled by the way she won the match.

Watch Boruto Episode 225 Online

The new episode of the ongoing anime series is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, viewers need to subscribe to the services in order to stream all episodes.

When is Boruto episode 225 coming out?

The new episode will release on November 21 in all the countries at different times. Check out the timings below.

Japan- 5:30 PM

USA/Canada- 5:00 AM

India- 2:30 PM

UK- 10:00 AM

CES (Europe)- 11:00 AM

Image: Twitter/@boruto_en