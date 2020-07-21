Brad Womack's Runner-up Was Going To Be 'The Bachelorette' Instead Of Ashley Hebert?

New episodes of The Bachelor started airing recently. The latest season of the reality TV show is called The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever which is a look back at the seasons from the past and reminiscing the memories from years ago. The latest episode of the season revolved around Brad Womack, who is still the only Bachelor to search for love in more than one season. One of the biggest revelations of the episode that Ashley Herbet wasn't always going to hand out the roses, it was supposed to be Chantal O'Brien.

The Bachelor revelation

Chantal O'Brien appeared on Brad Womack' special episode of The Bachelor where host Chriss Harrison revealed that she was going to appear in the season seven of The Bachelorette but chose to drop out. Chantal quickly cleared the air by saying that she was ready to appear on the seventh season the show but ended going on a blind date. As the end of her date, she called up her best friend and said that she has met her future husband. Chantal was sure that the man she met on the blind date was the one for her and thus decided to drop out of the show as she did not want to commit to it half-heartedly.

The second runner-up, Ashley Hebert, walked out on the stage to hand out roses when Chantal decided to quit the show. It all evidently turned out to be well as Ashley met her now-husband, JP Rosenbaum, on The Bachelorette. Whereas, Chantal, who dropped out of the show after being sure to have found her future husband on the first date itself, actually went on to marry the same man. The couple has two kids and is very happy with their married life, as revealed by Chantal herself on the show.

Brad Womack's appearance on The Greatest Seasons Ever brought along a number of shocking revelations. Brad told host Chris Harrison that he is also in a relationship now despite having two failed attempts of finding on the show. The lasting love stories, which is the goal of The Bachelor to some extent was fulfilled by Ashley and Chantal when it comes to the season featuring Brad Womack.

