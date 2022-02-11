Bob Odenkirk-starrer and final season of Better Call Saul has finally got a premiere date. AMC's critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off prequel starring Odenkirk as a slippery lawyer named Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman will be returning for its sixth and final season on April 18, which is almost two years to the day since the show unveiled its season 5 finale. The new season will consist of 13 episodes, which is three more than the usual order.

Better Call Saul final season teaser released

The sixth season will bring the episode count to 62, one more than Breaking Bad. However, one won't be getting them all in a row. According to a report by Variety, AMC confirmed that it will air season 6 in two parts, with the first part containing seven episodes, kicked off with a two-episode premiere. The remaining six episodes will begin to air on July 11. Sharing Better Call Saul final season's teaser, the makers wrote, "You didn't see anything. The final season of #BetterCallSaul premieres April 18 on @amc_tv and @amcplus. #TCA22."

This is a similar type of split that the channel did with Breaking Bad in its final season and should allow the show's season 6 to compete for Emmys in two different years. Additionally, AMC has also announced that three short-form web series in the Saul universe will premiere in the spring.

The six-part animated web series, Slippin' Jimmy follows the exploits of Jimmy McGill in his youth. The six-episode Cooper's Bar, which stars Seehorn as 'an awful Hollywood executive centres on character actor Cooper (Mike & Molly's Lou Mustillo) and the patrons of his LA neighbourhood bar. The Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series also returns with new installments.

Better Call Saul final season was supposed to start production last spring, however, as was the case with numerous shows, filming was delayed owing to the rapid rise of virus cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. In late July, Odenkirk collapsed on the sets after suffering a heart attack. He was back on sets filming in early September.

Better Call Saul, which Peter Gould created with Breaking Bad overlord Vince Gilligan, will also star Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian. The series, which has bagged 39 Emmy nominations, is executively produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and Thomas Schnauz.

Image: Instagram/@bettercallsaulamc