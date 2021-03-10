Bridal Wave Cast: Know The Actors And Their Characters In This Classic Hallmark Movie

The 2015 movie Bridal Wave is a classic Hallmark romantic movie that was directed by Michael M Scott. The music for the film was composed by Terry Frewer and the screenplay was written by Neal Dobrofsky and Tippi Dobrofsky. The plot of the film revolves around Georgie whose wedding is being planned with Dr Phillip Hamilton. She is not wholeheartedly ready for the marriage because she feels that their relationship is missing the romantic spark. By chance, she bumps into Luke almost every day because of the wedding preparations and they start getting close. As the wedding date nears, Georgie has to decide with whom does she want to spend her life. If one wants to the cast of Bridal Wave, read on.

Bridal Wave cast and characters details

Arielle Kebbel as Georgie Dwyer

Arielle Kebbel played the character of Georgie Dwyer in the film. She is all set to marry a handsome and rich doctor and preparations for the same have begun in full swing. But she finds herself at crossroads about marrying the guy because she feels that their relationship is missing the romantic spark.

David Haydn-Jones as Dr Philip Hamilton

David Haydn-Jones essayed the character of Dr Philip Hamilton in this Hallmark movie. Dr Philip is one of the top shot plastic surgeons who is also loved by all. He is handsome and financially well off as well. He dearly loves Georgie and wants to marry her as well. He is one of the most interesting of the Bridal Wave cast.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

Andrew W Walker as Luke Griggs

Andrew W Walker played the role of Luke Griggs in the film. Luke is a former architect who left his job at a popular architectural firm. He wants to live a simple and uncomplicated life. He bumps into Georgie several times during her wedding planning and does not believe her to be the bride. He also understands Georgie better than Dr Philip and this draws her more towards him.

Jaclyn Smith as Felice Hamilton

Jaclyn Smith played the character of Felice Hamilton. Felice is Dr Philip's mother who is very proud of her son's achievement and success. But she looks down on Georgie and her middle-class upbringing and does not think she is the suitable girl for her son. She often frowns upon her way of life as well.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

