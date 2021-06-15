BTS To Gift A Bonus Track 'Permission To Dance' For Army's 8th Birthday In July

BTS, the most famous K-pop band from South Korea that just released their newest single, Butter, might have some more new music coming as BTS Army's eighth birthday is only less than a month away. BTS' Butter was released around four weeks ago and has reigned at Number 1 position on the Top 100 tracks charts all over the world for three consecutive weeks. Now, BTS will have a new song coming out in July!

The BTS Army is one of the biggest fanbases and BTS is known to be highly interactive with its fans. In a recent Weverse conversation, which is a method of interaction between BTS and Army, the band mentioned that a Butter Single CD will be out on July 9 which will have BTS' new song, Permission To Dance.

BTS Army shares excitement on Twitter

Naturally, the BTS Army is overjoyed by the news. Take a look at some reactions from BTS Army on BTS' new song!

“new track that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy” AYYYYYYY BUTTEE PHYSICALS AND A NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/C9PhONIJso — chihiro⁷ 🧈 (@kookceptional) June 14, 2021

BTS IS GIFTING ARMY A NEW SONG ON ARMY DAY YALL WE ARE CRYING😭💜 pic.twitter.com/2OIKDIT9wu — bri⁷ • 🐨🌱 stream butter✨ (@iSwoonforJoon) June 14, 2021

THE FACT THAT BTS DECIDES TO RELEASE THEIR NEW SONG ON ARMY DAY REALLY BRINGS US TO TEARS 🥺😭💜 — bri⁷ • 🐨🌱 stream butter✨ (@iSwoonforJoon) June 14, 2021

BTS' Butter broke its own record of becoming the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours. The previous record was held by BTS for their song, Dynamite which released over nine months ago.

Other than the new track, BTS' new album in Japanese is going to release on June 16, 2021 and will be a compilation of many of their songs including Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Let Go, Lights, Fake Love and many more. One BTS Army member theorised that Permission To Dance could be a predecessor to BTS' new album that can come in the future.

By the way in case you guys do not know, BTS's new song is called "Permission To Dance" which is going to be released this July 9, 2021. This is a new single that will be added on the upcoming Butter CD and sources say that "Permission To Dance" might be a pre-single to their---- — 💜 (@BDYBYSG) June 15, 2021

Earlier this week, BTS' Jungook and Jimin also came in the news as fans raved about their looks on the first day of the BTS Muster Sowoozoo where they performed Butter and Dynamite. Jungook left the BTS Army stunned as he showed off his tattoos and even his eyebrow piercing. He also wore a crop top for the performance and fans could not stop gushing over him. BTS' Jimin too was spotted with a lip ring and fans called them "cool."

Since BTS' Butter has yellow and orange tones in its CD design and BTS has promised it will be a positive song, it looks like BTS Army may have another dance-pop number by the septet.

