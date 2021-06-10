Can't Wait For 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3? Here Are Other Shows/movies By The Cast

Created by Steve Blackman, The Umbrella Academy is a black comedy superhero series on Netflix. Following successful two seasons, the makers renewed it for a third outing. The Umbrella Academy season 3 is currently in production. And As fans wait for the series they could watch these other shows/films by The Umbrella Academy cast.

Movies/Series to watch featuring The Umbrella Academy cast

Tom Hopper

The character of Luther Hargreeves / Spaceboy / Number One is played by Tom Hopper in The Umbrella Academy. He has been a part of films like Tormented, Northmen: A Viking Saga, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. The actor was also seen in shows such as Merlin and Black Sails.

David Castañeda

Mexican-American actor David Castañeda essays Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Number Two. He appeared on the big screen in End of Watch, Freaks of Nature, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, El Chicano, Standing Up, Falling Down, and The Tax Collector. Castañeda also had cameo roles in television projects like Lie to Me, Southland, Switched at Birth, Jane the Virgin, and Blindspot.

Emmy Raver-Lampman

The Umbrella Academy has Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Number Three. She had small roles in shows like Odd Mom Out, A Million Little Things, and Jane the Virgin. Her debut feature project was a Typical Wednesday.

Robert Sheehan

Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Number Four in The Umbrella Academy is portrayed by Robert Sheehan. His first silver screen movie was Song for a Raggy Boy in 2003, followed by Ghostwood, Cherrybomb, Season of the Witch, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, The Messenger, Geostorm, Mortal Engines, and others. The actor's television credits include Foreign Exchange, Young Blades, Misfits, Love/Hate, Me and Mrs Jones, Fortitude, and more.

Aidan Gallagher

Modern Family and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn feature Aidan Gallagher. The actor depicts Number Five / The Boy on the Netflix superhero series. He is yet to make his big-screen debut.

Justin H. Min

Justin H. Min has appeared in films such as Rebirth and After Yang. His small-screen projects have Faking It, CSI: Cyber, Pure Genius, Dating After College, and New Amsterdam. Min plays Ben Hargreeves / The Horror / Number Six in The Umbrella Academy.

Elliot Page

Considered the most popular member of The Umbrella Academy team, Elliot Page portrays Vanya Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven. His acting credits in films include Hard Candy, X-Men: The Last Stand, An American Crime, Juno, Inception, Freeheld, and more. Page has been a part of TV shows like Pit Pony, Trailer Park Boys, ReGenesis, and Tales of the City.

