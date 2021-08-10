Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Addams Family Reboot 'Wednesday'; See Cast Details And More

Academy Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones has reportedly joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming series, Wednesday. The upcoming series, according to reports, will be based on everybody's favourite morbid humans, The Addams Family. Read on for more details about the show and Zeta-Jones' role in it.

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast of Addams Family revival

According to a report by Deadline, Netflix's upcoming Addams Family drama series titled, Wednesday, has added Catherine Zeta Jones to its cast. The Chicago actress will reportedly play the role of Morticia, the Addams family Matriarch, in the series. Director Tim Burton who has directed several films in the past will make his TV directing debut with the series.

Previous reports about the upcoming series stated that Stuck in the Middle and Jane the Virgin actress, Jenna Ortega, would star as Wednesday Addams. Zeta-Jones will reportedly serve as a guest star in the upcoming series, which will consist of eight episodes. Al Gough and Miles Millar will serve as showrunners.

Just last week, Luis Guzman was cast Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the Addams family. While the show will explore the story through POV of the titular character, Wednesday Addams, the characters in the show will be based on the original characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

More about Netflix's upcoming show 'Wednesday' based on The Addams Family

Netflix's upcoming show, Wednesday, will see Al Gough and Miles Millar as showrunners. The Collider report also claims that the show will be:

A comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore.

Tim Burton's upcoming series will consist of eight episodes and will be produced by MGM Television. In addition to directing, Burton will executive produce the upcoming series along with Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman, Kayla Alpert, Gail Berman, Steve Stark, and Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, as well as Gough and Millar.

IMAGE - AP/ TIM BURTON FAN PAGE

