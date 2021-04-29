'CBS This Morning' Anchor Gayle King Announces Daughter Kirby Bumpus's Pregnancy

The CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King is soon going to be a grandmother and she shared the news with everyone on the show that aired on Wednesday. Gayle was full of joy as she shared the happy news and it was evident with her expressions on the episode, a clip of which was also shared on the Instagram page. Scroll along to have a look at the video and what King had to say.

Gayle King announces daughter Kirby Bumpus is pregnant

Gayle revealed that her "Favourite Daughter" was expecting her firstborn. The anchor was grinning wide as she said to her fellow hosts, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil, “I don’t know what your stories are, but I guarantee you mine is the best”. She was then asked to “put her cards on the table” and then revealed her story, “mine is the best because…”.

She said, “Favorite daughter Kirby got married in December… You know how it goes: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Kirby with the baby carriage”. Gayle further shared that she had been asking Kirby when she can make this a "talk of the table" on the show but Kirby didn’t let her, and now that she has, Gayle could finally share it with everyone. The grandma-to-be further added that Kirby was not okay with her mother airing pictures of her or the baby bump, but she did let her share a picture of her baby announcement.

Kirby’s baby announcement was adorable and featured their dog holding the banner, “My parents are getting me a human. September 2021”. Next came the discussion of what Gayle wanted to be called by the newborn and expressed that she does not want to be called Grandma, Gigi, or Gammy. However, what she wanted to be called hasn’t been approved by anyone either and it is the word ‘Gaia,’ which translated to Mother Earth. Gayle then said that even her BFF Oprah isn’t agreeing to Gaia and said, “Oprah thinks it is stupid and pretentious,” further adding, “I like it. I thought Mumsy; Kirby hated that… She goes, ‘We’re not British’”.

The video was shared on the Instagram page on April 28, 2021. The caption read, “Gayle King announces "favourite daughter Kirby" is pregnant!”. Further congratulating the parents-to-be, the caption read, “Congratulations to "favourite daughter" Kirby and Virgil, who are expecting their first child due in September! @gayleking says she does not want to be called grandma and is soliciting suggestions for alternatives”.

