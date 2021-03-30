Cha Eun Woo's Birthday Special: List Of Best K-dramas Of The South Korean Actor And Singer

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo celebrated his 24th birthday on March 30, 2021. The South Korean singer, rapper and actor’s real name is Lee Dong Min. It was in 2015 when he played the character of Cha Eun Woo that gained recognition. Cha Eun Woo is the lead vocalist and visual of the boy band, ASTRO. The musical journey of Eun Woo has also embarked on his acting career. He made his acting debut with My Brilliant Life. Since then, he has appeared in various K-dramas such as Hit The Top, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung and True Beauty. To kick off Cha Eun Woo's birthday, list of K-drama you must watch.

A look at Cha Eun Woo's drama list

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

2018’s My ID is Gangnam Beauty features Im Soo Hyang, Cha Eun Woo, Jo Woo Ri and Kwak dong Yeon in the lead roles. It is based on the webtoon of the same title published in 2016. In the drama, he can be seen playing the role of Do Jyung Seok, who possesses both intelligence and wealth but secretly harbours emotional scars from his unhappy home. This drama shows the gentle and caring side of Eun Woo which you might enjoy the most.

True Beauty

Cha Eun Woo's True Beauty was released in December 2020. Alongside Eun Woo, the drama also features Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Youp and Park Yoo Na. It is based on the Line Webtoon with the same title. The plot of the show revolves around a high school girl who is bullied and faces discrimination because she is perceived as ugly. The journey shows her transforming herself into a gorgeous lady. Cha Eun Woo as Suho garnered praise for his acting and good looks. With his perfect visuals and warm personality, the actor portrayed his sweet, funny, jealous, and romantic side.

Hit the Top

2017’s Hit the Top features Yoon Shi Yoon, Lee Se Young, Kim Min Jae and Cha Tae Hyun. In this K-drama, Cha Eun Woo plays the supporting role of MJ, who is one of Star Punch’s popular idols. The show consists of thirty-two episodes and has six OSTs.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung was released in 2019 and it features Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo in the lead roles. The show is also available on Netflix. In this drama, Eun Woo plays the role of a prince working underground as a romance novelist. Cha Eun Woo's character is a young and clumsy prince who is one of the most good-looking men in the entire kingdom. There are many funny, sweet, and romantic moments but the ones you may look out for are his passion, determination, and love for his work.

Top Management

2018’s Top Management was premiered on YouTube in the month of October. It is based on the original novel by Jang Woo San which was published in 2015. It features Seo Eun Soo, Ahn Hyo Seop and Eun Woo. The plot revolves around a former girl idol trainee who becomes the manager of the aspiring boy idol group.

Sweet Revenge

Bankrolled by Blue Panda Mediatainment and Hidden Sequence, the drama features Kim Hyang Gi and Park Solomon, Kim Hwan Hee and Eun Woo in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a high schooler who discovers a new app on her phone that allows her to take revenge on anyone whose name she writes. The gentle side of Eun Woo would make you want to watch the drama.

Soul Plates

This K-drama is about ASTRO members- who work as angels and descendants of Raphael- a running restaurant. In the restaurant, the staffs offer healing and comfort with their soul food. It features Eun Woo, Sol Bin, Moon Bin, MJ, Jin Jin, Rocky and Yoon San Ha.

Promo Image Source: Cha Eun Woo Instagram