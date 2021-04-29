Chelsea Handler's Netflix Documentary Review: Netizens Call It 'terrible' And 'ignorant'

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea is a documentary directed by Alex Stapleton and featuring Chelsea Handler. The movie was released on September 13, 2021, on Netflix and revolves around examining the concept of white privilege. Upon its release, Chelsea Handler's Netflix documentary received negative to mixed reviews from critics. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Chelsea Handler's documentary below.

About Chelsea Handler's Netflix documentary

The official description of the film reads, “In this documentary, Chelsea Handler explores how white privilege impacts American culture -- and the ways it’s benefited her own life and career.” Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea also features Melina Abdullah in a prominent role and the IMDb rating of the film is 4.3 out of 10. Taking to IMDb, users have criticized the story of the documentary based on Chelsea’s privileges and most of them have rated the film with 1 star out of 10.

A look at Chelsea Handler's Netflix movie reviews

One fan said, “She uses her privilege to talk about her privilege, to make more of that privileged money. Yet, she thinks she's so woke. She's like an annoying, drunken aunt that's stuck in her hippie days.” The other wrote, “Chelsea Handler channelling her personal guilt over her huge unwarranted success as a pretty woman with a foul mouth to blame all white people, 99.9% of whom will never enjoy her privileged life. Embarrassing and insulting.” Another user added, “Well I gave it a chance but This was a complete waste of time. A documentary on white privilege and a lot of self-flagellation. That's the whole storyline. Really... interviewing experts on whiteness? Showing her mansion and people that work for her... Boring, predictable and prejudice.” Take a look below.

More about Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler was a host of the Chelsea Lately on the E! network from 2007 to 2015. She released the documentary series Chelsea Does, on Netflix in January 2016 and hosted the talk show, Chelsea, on Netflix between 2016 and 2017. She has worked in television shows such as Weekends at the D.L., The Bernie Mac Show, My Wife and Kids, The Practice and more. She has appeared in films such as Fun Size, National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call, Steam and others.

