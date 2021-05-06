'Chicago Med' Cast: Know Details About The Cast Of This Medical-drama Show

Chicago Med is a medical drama show created by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, and Matt Olmstead. The series revolves around the city's most highly trained medical team saving lives while managing their unique interpersonal relationships. The series released on November 17, 2015, and is currently in its sixth season. For the people wondering about the Chicago Med cast, here’s everything you need to know

Chicago Med cast

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Nick Gehlfuss essays the lead role of Dr. Will Halstead. Nick has also been a part of popular shows like Person of Interest, Chicago P.D, and Power. Nick is also known for his roles in movies like Love & mercy, Equity and In Lieu of Flowers.

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

Oliver Pratt plays the role of Director of Psychiatry Daniel Charles in the show. Oliver has worked in several popular movies like Lake Placid, 2012, and The Three Musketeers. He even won a Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in the show Huff.

Yaya DaCosta as Nurse April Sexton

Yaya DaCosta plays the role of ER nurse in the show. Yaya has been a part of several interesting projects like The Butler, The Kids Are All Right, and In Time. Yaya has even been nominated for the Black Reel Award in the category of Outstanding Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series for her performance in Whitney.

Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning

Torrey DeVitto plays the role of pediatric specialist in the show. Torrey is popularly known for her role in movies like The Rite, Evidence, and Divertimento. She even won the Dublin International Award in the category of Best Actor (Female) for her role in the movie Divertimento.

Chicago Med supporting cast

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Dominic Rains plays the role of Crockett Marcel in the show who is a surgeon. He is known for his roles like The Burn Country, A Girl Walks Alone At Night and Modern Persuasion. He even won the award for Best Actor at Ourense Independent Film Festival for his role in The Taqwacores in 2010.

Colin Donnell as Connor Rhoades

Collin Donnell plays the role of Dr. Rhoades in the show. Colin has worked in several popular shows like Arrow, The Affair, and Pan Am. He has also worked in movies like Sell by, Love on Iceland, and The Mysteries of Laura.

Promo Image: Chicago Med's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.