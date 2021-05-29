'Chicago Med's' Torrey DeVitto & Yaya DaCosta Leaving The Show; Remaining Cast To Return

As Chicago Med gears up for its seventh season, the medical drama bids farewell to its two original cast members, Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. The departures come as their original contracts of NBC's drama are ending at the end of Season 6. According to Deadline, Yaya opted to quit the show at the end of her contract. The duo will be joining the cast of their upcoming projects.

Is Yaya DaCosta leaving Chicago Med?

After bidding farewell to the medical drama, Torrey will be joining the cast and crew of an indie feature titled Skelly, while Yaya will be gearing up for her upcoming series on Fox, Our Kind Of People. According to the report, as soon as Yaya decided to leave Chicago Med, the former quickly received an offer to play the lead character in Our Kind Of People. Furthermore, the other original cast members led by S Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt are to return for the show's renewed season 7. The outlet reported that Merkerson has closed a deal with the remaining original Chicago Med actors - Oliver, Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, and Marlyne Barrett, after several negotiations to continue to act on the show.

In the past six seasons, Torrey was seen playing Dr. Natalie Manning, who is an emergency paediatrics specialist. Yaya was featured as an ER nurse, April Sexton, on the medical drama as well as the crossover ones, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. Chicago Med is one of the most-watched series on NBC. All the three Chicago dramas are bankrolled by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Bidding her farewell, Yaya took to her official Instagram handle to describe her six-season long journey.

Furthermore, Torrey will be starring in Skelly alongside John Palladino, Brian Cox, and Judah Abner Paul. It is penned and helmed by Matthew Greene-DeLange and bankrolled by Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong from Walk Like A Duck Entertainment and Ellyn Vander Wyden. The plot revolves around an 11-year-old kid, Jonah, whose grandfather passes away, and his obsession with mortality. Torrey will be seen playing Jonah's mother. The shooting of Skelly is scheduled to begin on May 20, 2021, in Berkshires, Massachusetts.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM CHICAGO MED

