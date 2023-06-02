Citadel Italy Spin Off Expands The Spyverse, Teaser Out | Watch

Season 1 of the TV show Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra, recently concluded. The season was intriguing and featured plenty of action sequences. The series finale ended with much anticipation fo the return of Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. However, that’s not the only thing in store for Citadel fans. In the post-credits scene of the final episode, a teaser of the Italian installment of Citadel was shown.

The Italian instalment for Citadel is titled Citadel: Diana, which will explore an entirely new cultural and geographical setting for the show. Moreover, actress Matilda De Angelis will serve as the central character of the show. She appears to be ready to deliver an action-packed performance. The Citadel: Diana teaser plays after the words, ‘Mason and Nadia will return in Citadel Season 2,’ appear on the screen. The teaser promises plenty of action, intrigue and battle formations. The teaser plays out over a cover of Tears For Fears' song, Mad World. The teaser was subsequently shared online. Check out the teaser below.

More about the Citadel spyverse in the making

Citadel: Diana is currently under production in Italy. The director Arnaldo Catinari, who is popular for his work on Suburra: Blood on Rome, is directing the series. The series features several stars such as Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Thekla Reuten, Julia Piaton, Filippo Nigro and Bernhard Schütz.

The Indian version of Citadel is also currently under development. The Family Man director duo Raj and DK will be helming the series. Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will be teaming up with Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Citadel US featured the trio of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The series was made available on the OTT platform Prime Video in April. The Russo Brothers, who have directed action-packed films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, The Grey Man and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, have backed the series.