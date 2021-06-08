Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Pose In Matching Fedora Hats At Their 'rooftop Party For 2'

The Bachelorette 16 star Clare Crawley recently shared a picture with her boyfriend Dale Moss on Instagram, which proved that their love is still going strong. The pair could be seen having a gala time on a rooftop in New York City. This picture comes after the couple teased a big move while documenting their time, furniture shopping together over the weekend.

Clare Crawley shares a picture with Dale Moss

American television personality Clare Crawley recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture with her boyfriend Dale Moss. In the picture, Dale can be seen picking up Clare in his arms and the two of them even have matching fedora hats on. The couple rocked casual outfits in the image and while Crawley looked stunning in a white sweatshirt, dark blue leggings, and white sneakers, Moss wore a black hoodie, black pants, and dark orange shoes. Clare's caption read, "Rooftop fedora party of 2!!✨."

Netizens react to Clare Crawley's Instagram post

Clare Crawley has a following of 1 million people on the social networking site and her latest post with her beau garnered close to 100k likes within a couple of days. Fans and followers of The Bachelorette star gushed over the couple and their adorable snap. While one follower commented saying, "Glad you all worked out your differences. Life is short, live it up and enjoy!", another one stated, "You guys are my favorite though! Honestly! Love you guys!".

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship

The couple recently documented their furniture shopping experience and also visited the Harry Potter store in New York City. Dale Moss took to his IG stories and could be heard saying, "Today is furniture inspiration day. Getting ready for a big move so checking out some options". Both also shared pictures from the Harry Potter store, including a photo of Moss riding on a broom and pups dressed in matching Harry Potter costumes.

The couple got engaged last year in the summers while filming The Bachelorette, that too in the middle of the show. Clare Crawley is the oldest star Bachelorette the show has ever had. She is 39 years old. Other than being a TV personality, Clare is also a hairstylist hailing from Sacramento, California.

IMAGE - DALE MOSS' INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.