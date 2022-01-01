'Cobra Kai S4' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Latest Season; Say 'can't Wait For Next Part'

The martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai returned with its much-anticipated fourth season on December 31. The makers surely gave a new year's treat to the fans of the show as many of them binge-watched it. The show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the lead roles. The latest season saw some iconic villains of the Karate Kid series and took fans on a roller coaster ride of nostalgia. Here is how netizens are reacting to the show's latest season.

Cobra Kai Season 4 left fans with a cliffhanger ending. The show saw the return of Karate Kid's legendary villain and most formidable enemy Terry Silver to cause chaos in the All Valley Tournament. The show's latest season has sparked excitement among fans who have already begun to ask the makers about the fifth season.

Netizens shower love on Cobra Kai Season 4

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from the viewers. Several viewers claimed they binge-watched the show as they could not stop due to its engaging plot. A Twitter user wrote, "Cobra Kai season 4 was a crazy roller coaster. The last episode reminded me of an episode of Billions ...everything you think is going on flip flops one way or another throughout and makes a for just an awesome showing." "They really stepped it up and I loved the whole season," the fan added.

Another fan quipped the fourth season has become their favourite one of the martial arts series. The fan wrote, "Season 4 of Cobra Kai is most definitely my favorite season so far. Those last few episodes just left me in SHOCK. I am feverishly waiting for the 5th season now." Many others expressed their excitement for the next season. A user wrote, "Binged watched Cobra Kai season 4. So many new plots opened up for season 5. Now how long do we have to wait for season 5, for the freaking answers to be revealed?"

Netizens were clearly happy with the new season of the show. Some asserted the show did not disappoint them. A viewer wrote, "I binge watched every single episode of season 4 @CobraKaiSeries for 6 hours straight! It was so ba***s!!!" "And did not disappoint," the user added.

