Colton Ryan To Join Elle Fanning In The Hulu Series 'The Girl From Plainville'

Actor Colton Ryan would be featuring opposite Elle Fanning in the upcoming drama series The Girl From Plainville. The series would premiere on the streaming platform Hulu. According to Variety, the show is based on the real-life story of Michelle Carter's controversial texting-suicide case. The movie is the digital adaptation of the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron.

Elle Fanning in Girl From Plainville

Elle Fanning will portray the role of Carter. She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after texting her boyfriend encouragement to commit suicide. The limited series will highlight Carter's relationship with Conrad Coco Roy III (Ryan). It will also give a glimpse of the events that lead to his suicide and her conviction.

The Girl From Plainville cast includes Ryan who will play Coco, a sweet, caring young man who is dealing with anxiety and loneliness living in a world where he thinks he does not fit in. Then he unexpectedly meets Michelle Carter and sees her as a person who understands his struggles and seems to see the real him. However, his relationship with Michelle starts getting affected when he sets his sights on ending his life and becomes dependent on her support to see it through.

Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are co-writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers on the series. Fanning will also serve as executive producer along with Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio behind the project. Emmy-winning screenwriter and director, Lisa Cholodenko (Unbelievable) is set to direct the first two episodes. Production on the series begins later this year and the makers have not given any information on The Girl From Plainville release date.

Colton Ryan on the work front

Colton Ryan recently wrapped filming the role of Connor in the feature film Dear Evan Hansen. He will star alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Ben Platt. Colton also starred as Samuel in the Apple TV series Little Voice with executive producers J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson. He plays Bruce in Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He gained major recognition with TV Shows like Homeland, The Americans, and Law & Order: SVU.

