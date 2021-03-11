Comedy Central To Air 'Hall Of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments' With Nikki Glaser As Host

Comedy Central is hosting a special show revisiting some of its best roast moments from Comedy Central Roast. The show is titled Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments and will be hosted by American comedian Nikki Glaser. As the name suggests, the show will be a countdown focusing on the 100 best moments of Comedy Central Roast. The programme will be telecasted on March 29, 2021, at 10.p.m EST. The special show will be airing for a whole week till April 2, 2021.

Some of the roastees to be featured include Justin Beiber, Rob Lowe, Pamela Anderson, Joan Rivers, Alec Baldwin and many others. The teaser for the programme was released on March 11, 2021. The Comedy Central Roast special will have Ryan Moran and Melissa Casasnovas as the executive producers.

The special telecast will also feature Bob the Drag Queen, Carly Aquilino, James Davis, Jonathan Cheban, Luenell, Heather McDonald, Mark Normand, Jesus Trejo, Dulce Sloan, Diallo Riddle, Matthew Broussard, Yamaneika Saunders, Brendan Schaub, and others as guests who will be sharing their inputs.

Comedy Central revisits its best roasts in Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments

What is 'Comedy Central Roast'?

The Comedy Central Roast is a series that started off in 2003 on the Comedy Central channel. While it isn't a regular series, a special episode airs every once or twice a year. One guest is invited who gets roasted by a panel of celebrity roasters. So far, seventeen roasts have been produced.

In each episode, there is one roastee, a roastmaster, and about ten roasters. The first roast that aired on Comedy Central featured Emmy-nominated actor Denis Leary as the roastee and Arrested Development actor Jeff Garlin as the roastmaster. The episode featured the likes of Dr Dre, Michael J Fox, Christopher Walken, Conan O' Brien and many others as the roasters. The episode aired on August 10, 2003.

Roastees were allowed to set limitations on certain categories such as Joan Rivers refused to give permission for jokes on her daughter and William Shatner preferred that his wife's death not be mentioned in the roast. Pamela Anderson requested to not makes jokes about her Hepatitis C infection and more. Many roastees did not set limits for their roasters for example David Hasselhoff.