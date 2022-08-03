Actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set for his forthcoming venture Criminal Justice, in which he will be seen playing the effervescent lawyer Madhav Mishra. On August 3, Disney+Hotstar dropped an intriguing teaser for the show's third season, titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. The upcoming season will see Madhav Mishra aka Pankaj Tripathi taking on Lekha aka Shweta Basu Prasad, who will play assistant public prosecutor.

The new season will see Pankaj Tripathi take on a new adventure where he questions the limits of laws. Madhav Mishra will take a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients.

Criminal Justice 3 Teaser

The short teaser sees a woman approaching the doorsteps of Pankaj Tripathi as she says, "I'm Avantika Ahuja. I need your help sir." This seemingly shocks Tripathi, following which the teaser cuts into a glimpse of the court where he will be fighting his next case. The video also gives a glimpse of his opponent Shweta saying that the case is 'simple and straight', but he assures her that there's more to be read in it. It is pertinent to note that the client's face has not been revealed yet.

Watch the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser on their Instagram handle, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "Haarna inke syllabus mein nahi hai aur inka jyaada intezaar karna hamare. Madhav Mishra is coming back to the courtroom very soon! #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice Adhura Sach - coming soon. #CriminalJustice3 #CriminalJusticeOnHotstar (sic)".

As per Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, "With the character of Madhav Mishra, I have been fortunate enough to explore them in Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice series across seasons. In the new season, he sets out on a new adventure where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients."

More on Criminal Justice 3

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice 3 is an Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios drama series of the same name, and earlier starred Vikrant Massey and Kirti Kulhari playing the lead roles. Criminal Justice Season One was released on 5 April 2019, which turn out to be a big hit. In December 2020, the second season was also released which got rave reviews from fans as well as critics.

(Image: @disneyplushotstar/Instagram)