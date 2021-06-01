'Cruella' Star Paul Walter Hauser Hopes For Stingray's Return In 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama series revolving around martial arts that's streaming on Netflix. The currently available three seasons introduced several characters with most of them being teenagers. While most of these characters are slated to return for the show's upcoming season, there's no clarity on Stingray yet. Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser was a part of the show in its previous season and he hopes to return for its next.

Paul Walter Hauser hopes Stingray's return in Cobra Kai season 4

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Walter Hauser expressed his thoughts on Stingray's return in Cobra Kai. He said that he hopes to make a comeback as he loves the show. The actor mentioned that the team from the series hits him up all the time to check on him. He stated that they are "very sweet," and they want to know what he is up to and how he is doing. Hauser asserted that there are so many characters in the Cobra Kai universe that he never wants to take "precious" screen time away from. So if the makers have a way to plug him in in the future, he is all for it. He noted that he is just waiting for the phone call.

Paul Walter Hauser can also be seen as Horace Badun in Disney's live-action Cruella film starring Emma Stone. He is a thief who grew up with, Estella Miller aka Cruella de Vil, after her adoptive mother's death. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie has earned mostly positive reviews and is doing well at the box office.

Cobra Kai is created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. It is based on the original The Karate Kid film series by Robert Mark Kamen. The series brings back Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. It also includes Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Martin Kove, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List. There are currently three seasons consisting of 30 episodes. Cobra Kai Season 4 release date is set for somewhere in 2021.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM COBRA KAI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.