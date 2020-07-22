'Dark Desire' Ending Explained: Will Alman's Old Flame Come Back From The Dead?

Dark Desire is a Spanish-language romantic thriller on Netflix. The very engaging show started with a married woman having an affair to get back at her partner. By the end of the season, fans witnessed mothers and daughters sharing the same lovers, brothers falling in love with the same woman, and everyone has their own theories for a mysterious death that took place. The show is a lot to take in and has many fans confused about the way it ended. Here is the Dark Desire ending explained in detail. Read ahead to know more-

Dark Desire ending explained

Dark Desire ended with Brenda’s mysterious death. Even though the death was initially ruled out as a case of suicide, Brenda’s best friend Alma and her lover Esteban found it almost unbelievable for it to be a simple case of suicide and started inventing a complicated theory that could have led to her death. But, as it turns out, Brenda did, in fact, take her own life.

While Brenda was involved with Esteban, she was also having an affair with her best friend, Alma’s husband, Leonardo. While all this was happening, Esteban caught feelings for his brother’s wife, Alma. Brenda found herself in a position where the man she was head over heels in love with was married to her very own best friend, and her rebound hook-up was more interested in her married best friend rather than her. So, Brenda killed herself because of feeling deprived of love.

The ending of Dark Desire also revelled that Darío never died in a fire as everyone assumed, but, it was he and Esteban who burnt the body of the Godfather, Jose Luis Valdez, to make it seem as if he was murdered. By the ending of the season, Darío is with Esteban on the run. As Dario is the one in control of all the money now, Esteban is looking forward to be working under him from now on. Also taking into consideration the fact that Alma separated from her husband, Leonardo, it seems like Season 2 will revolve around her old flame coming back from the dead.

