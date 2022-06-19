Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson, Drew Barrymore And Others Win Big; See Full List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@kellyclarkson, @drewbarrymore, Shutterstock
The much-awaited 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place on June 18, 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center. The prestigious award night saw several popular names from the entertainment industry win big, including Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore for their hit talk shows.
Ellen DeGeneres, whose long-running show recently came to an end, also bagged an award at the Daytime Emmy Awards 2022.
Kelly Clarkson won a whopping five awards at the big event, followed by Netflix's Penguin Town. The online streaming platform bagged nine awards for shows including You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Cat People and more. The final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show also received an award in the outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction program category.
WINNER: Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)
Counter Space (Vice TV)
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)
Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)
Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)
WINNER: Frankie Celenza
Struggle Meals (Tastemade)
Lidia Bastianich
Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)
Daym Drops
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)
Christopher Kimball
Milk Street (PBS)
WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)
Dogs (Netflix)
Guy! Hawaiian Style (Discovery+)
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)
Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)
WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox – Multiple Networks)
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story (Apple TV)
Recipe for Change (YouTube Originals)
WINNER: Judy Justice (IMDbTV)
Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)
Judge Mathis (SYNDICATED)
The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)
For The Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)
Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)
Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)
Small Business Revolution (Hulu)
Super Soul Sunday (OWN)
WINNER: Home Work (Magnolia Network)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines (MasterClass)
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration MasterClass
This Old House (PBS) | Roku
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Start Up (PBS)
Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: First Film (Netflix)
Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV)
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime)
Music’s Greatest Mysteries (AXS TV)
One Symphony, Two Orchestras (PBS)
Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)
WINNER: Cornerstones: Founding Voices of The Black Church (PBS)
9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)
Hunger Interrupted (YouTube.com)
The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital)
On the Rise Eater (Legacy)
WINNER: Bear Grylls
“You vs. Wild: Out Cold” (Netflix)
Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander
“Conscious Living” (PBS)
Gary Bredow
“Start Up” (PBS)
Samantha Browm
“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love” (PBS)
Jeff Corwin
“Wildlife Nation” (SYNDICATED)
Kevin O’Connor
“This Old House” (PBS/Roku)
Patton Oswalt
“Penguin Town” (Netflix)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The View (ABC)
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
WINNER: Ted King as Jack Finnegan
“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
“General Hospital” (ABC)
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder
“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan
“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict
“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)
WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
Cat People (Netflix)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)
Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The Good Road (PBS)
The View (ABC)
WINNER: Cat People (Netflix)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Penguin Town (Netflix)
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: “Grateful For It All”
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
“Next To You”
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song”
Talks With Mama Tina (Facebook Watch)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)
WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)
Culture Quest (PBS)
Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)
In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem (CBN)
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
WINNER: Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)
Cat People (Netflix)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
Penguin Town (Netflix)
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
WINNER: Headspace: Guide to Meditation (Netflix)
Cat People (Netflix)
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)
Home Work (Magnolia Network)
The View (ABC)
WINNER: The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem (NBC/Peacock)
Dogs (Netflix)
General Hospital (ABC)
Start Up (PBS)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
The Good Road (PBS)
Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
General Hospital (ABC)
Nick Cannon (SYNDICATED)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
WINNER: Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
The Real (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Talk (CBS)
The View (ABC)
WINNER: The Real (SYNDICATED)
General Hospital (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
