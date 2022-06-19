Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson, Drew Barrymore And Others Win Big; See Full List

The much-awaited 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place on June 18, 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center. The prestigious award night saw several popular names from the entertainment industry win big, including Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore for their hit talk shows.

Ellen DeGeneres, whose long-running show recently came to an end, also bagged an award at the Daytime Emmy Awards 2022.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 winners

Kelly Clarkson won a whopping five awards at the big event, followed by Netflix's Penguin Town. The online streaming platform bagged nine awards for shows including You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Cat People and more. The final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show also received an award in the outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction program category.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2022 full list of winners

Outstanding culinary series

WINNER: Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Counter Space (Vice TV)

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Outstanding culinary host

WINNER: Frankie Celenza

Struggle Meals (Tastemade)

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)

Daym Drops

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Christopher Kimball

Milk Street (PBS)

Outstanding travel, adventure and nature program

WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)

Dogs (Netflix)

Guy! Hawaiian Style (Discovery+)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

Outstanding daytime special

WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox – Multiple Networks)

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story (Apple TV)

Recipe for Change (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding legal/courtroom program

WINNER: Judy Justice (IMDbTV)

Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Judge Mathis (SYNDICATED)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding lifestyle program

WINNER: Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

For The Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

Outstanding instructional and how-to program

WINNER: Home Work (Magnolia Network)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines (MasterClass)

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration MasterClass

This Old House (PBS) | Roku

Outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction program

WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Start Up (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding arts and popular culture program

WINNER: First Film (Netflix)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV)

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime)

Music’s Greatest Mysteries (AXS TV)

One Symphony, Two Orchestras (PBS)

Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)

Outstanding short form daytime program

WINNER: Cornerstones: Founding Voices of The Black Church (PBS)

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Hunger Interrupted (YouTube.com)

The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital)

On the Rise Eater (Legacy)

Outstanding daytime program host

WINNER: Bear Grylls

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold” (Netflix)

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander

“Conscious Living” (PBS)

Gary Bredow

“Start Up” (PBS)

Samantha Browm

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love” (PBS)

Jeff Corwin

“Wildlife Nation” (SYNDICATED)

Kevin O’Connor

“This Old House” (PBS/Roku)

Patton Oswalt

“Penguin Town” (Netflix)

Outstanding lighting direction

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The View (ABC)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding guest performance in drama series

WINNER: Ted King as Jack Finnegan

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

“General Hospital” (ABC)

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding directing team for a single camera daytime non-fiction program

WINNER: Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding directing team for a multiple camera daytime non-fiction program

WINNER: 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The Good Road (PBS)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding music direction and composition

WINNER: Cat People (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding original song

WINNER: “Grateful For It All”

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

“Next To You”

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song”

Talks With Mama Tina (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding technical team, camera work, video

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding live sound mixing and sound editing

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Outstanding sound mixing and sound editing

WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

Outstanding cinematography

WINNER: Penguin Town (Netflix)

Culture Quest (PBS)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem (CBN)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Outstanding single-camera editing

WINNER: Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Outstanding main title and graphic design

WINNER: Headspace: Guide to Meditation (Netflix)

Cat People (Netflix)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)

Home Work (Magnolia Network)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding casting

WINNER: The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Days of Our Lives / Beyond Salem (NBC/Peacock)

Dogs (Netflix)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

Outstanding multiple-camera editing

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Good Road (PBS)

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding art direction/set direction/secnic design

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding costume design/styling

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

Nick Cannon (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding hair styling

WINNER: Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding makeup

WINNER: The Real (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding special effects costumes, makeup and hairstyling

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

Image: Instagram/@kellyclarkson, @drewbarrymore, Shutterstock