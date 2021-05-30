Dhanashree Verma Claims To Be 'religious Follower' Of FRIENDS, Says 'It's An Emotion'

Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to social media to reveal that she is amongst the "religious followers" of famous television sitcom Friends as she posted a picture of herself watching the highly-anticipated special episode, 'Friends: The Reunion'. Dhanashree posted a picture on her official Instagram handle, where she could be seen sitting on a black couch and watching Friends: The Reunion on her television set. The choreographer/dancer also revealed how Friends made her "growing-up years" special, calling the show an "emotion".

"FRIENDS. Made my growing-up years special. It’s not just a show... it’s an emotion for all the religious followers. Friends reunion," Dhanashree wrote. The 24-year-old posted the caption accompanied by a red heart emoticon, expressing her love for the show. Friends: The Reunion is a one-off episode made to celebrate the success of the show after 17 years since it went off-air. The sitcom is arguably one of the most popular television shows of all time, which boasts fans all over the world.

The highly-anticipated 'Friends: The Reunion', featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, finally aired on Thursday. Several celebrities made guest appearances, including Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, James Michael Tyler, and Malala Yousafzai, and few others.

Dhanashree keeps fans entertained

Dhanashree is known for her social media presence, where she keeps her followers entertained with dance and other videos. The 24-year-old recently posted a dance video in RCB jersey, where she could be seen showing off her moves on American rapper Soulja Boy's famous song 'She Make It Clap'. Through her post, Dhanashree also urged her followers to stay safe as the country continues to fight the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 30,000 lives since May 15. The post has garnered more than 5,00,000 likes on Instagram.

(Image Credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

