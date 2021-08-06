Dial 100 Review: Netizens Praise Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Film, Call It An 'intense Drama'

On Friday, Zee5's released a thriller drama Dial 100 featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar and Neena Gupta. The latest release has been creating a lot of buzz online, recieving mixed reactions from netizens. After the stellar performances of Silence and The Family Man Season Two, actor Manoj Bajpayee is back on screen with another stellar performance in a nail-biting plot.

About 'Dial 100' plot

Dial 100 revolves around a police official, Nikhil Sood, who works at the Mumbai Police Emergency Call Centre. Manoj Bajpayee takes on the role of Sood, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he gets a call from a woman who wants to end her life. Sood tries to save the woman but does not realize that his actions will cause harm to his family. Sood's dark secrets are about to come to light, which will destroy everything he has worked for.

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the film promises unexpected twists and turns. Netizens across the country have taken to social media to discuss the Dial 100 review and speak about the all-new release. Here’s what they had to say.

Netizens' Dial 100 review

Netizens gave mixed reactions to Manoj Bajpayee's latest release. While some appreciated the script and loved the unexpected nature of the plot, others thought it could have been better. While reviewing the film, a Twitter user mentioned that the storyline did not do justice to the brilliant cast Dial 100 had on board. He wrote, "Review: #Dial100 starts off grippingly but can neither sustain the jittery momentum nor deliver on the promise of its atmospheric mood leaving its perfectly able cast undermined."

Review: #Dial100 starts off grippingly but can neither sustain the jittery momentum nor deliver on the promise of its atmospheric mood leaving its perfectly able cast undermined.



https://t.co/0n9BVMMi6A

Another user believed the film lacked the thrill it promised to deliver. They also felt the film failed to make an emotional connection with the audience. The review read, "1 Night, a Mumbai ECR Police Officer gets a call from a woman who wants to commit suicide; How it changes his life. Manoj Bajpayee as usual Superb Perf. Outdated scenes, unexciting screenplay, lacks thrills, zero emotional connect. BELOW AVERAGE!"

#Dial100 (Hindi|2021) - ZEE5.



1 Night, a Mumbai ECR Police Officer gets a call from a woman who wants to commit suicide; How it changes his life. Manoj Bajpayee as usual Superb Perf. Outdated scenes, unexciting screenplay, lacks thrills, zero emotional connect. BELOW AVERAGE!

Highlighting the positive and negative aspects of the new release, one of the fans gave a 3.5/5 and also appreciated Zee5's efforts to bring good content to viewers. His review read, "Not much of the best thriller. At the beginning itself, you can predict the whole film except the climax. The climax is really good. The actors' performances made the film Interesting. @ZEE5India is trying to make some good content and I appreciate it. Rating - 3.5/5."

#Dial100 Review...

Not much of a best thriller. In the beginning itself you can predict the whole film except the climax. Climax is really good. Actors performances made film Intresting. @ZEE5India trying to make some good contents and I appreciate it.

Rating - 3.5/5

Rating - 3.5/5

Other fans complimented Manoj Bajpayee by writing, "Another masterpiece from @BajpayeeManoj. Great screenplay. Amazing once again!"

Apart from being fans of Manoj Bajpayee, netizens also hailed the camera work and colour grading of the film. They also appreciated the work put into the screenplay and that the film depicted the realities of the Indian system. One of the reviews about the film on Twitter read, "#Dial100- More than a thriller, it has social/emotional undertones. It sets a stage for quite an intense social and moral drama."

#Dial100 on Zee5

Review- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(5/5)

Top notch thriller!⚡



⭐ @BajpayeeManoj @Neenagupta001 #SakshiTanwar's brilliant performances

⭐ Twists and amazing writing and direction of @RensilDSilva

⭐ Camera work and colour grading

⭐ Reality of Indian system

⭐ Tight Screenplay

#Dial100- More than a thriller, it hs more of social/emotional undertones

It sets a stage for a quite an intense social and moral drama.

And one scene between #SakshiTanwar n @BajpayeeManoj was a stand out for me



An Excerpt frm a review frm @manishalakhe I agree wit completely

"Rating the film a solid 9.4/10 a user wrote, ‘#Dial100 #Onewordreview - EXCELLENT! the screenplay & dialogue are terrific. One of the best films, the acting is next level! One of the best movie 2021! Rating 9.4/10," wrote a fan.

Finally, expressing their love for the film and the star-studded cast, a Twitter review of Dial 100 read, "just can't believe that finally, I am watching this masterpiece 😌😌 #dial100 ."

"@BajpayeeManoj sir's performance is always beyond imagination💥💥I don't have any word to explain his work 🙏 @Neenagupta001 & #sakshi mam ufffffff🔥 Story line is just mind-boggling," wrote another.

I just can't believe that finally i am watching this masterpiece 😌😌 #dial100 .@BajpayeeManoj sir's performance is always beyond imagination💥💥I don't have any word to explain his work 🙏 @Neenagupta001 & #sakshi mam ufffffff🔥 Story line is just mind-boggling 🌠@RensilDSilva





