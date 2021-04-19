Did Christine Leave Sister Wives' Kody Brown Over Her Suggestion To Move To Utah Again?

TLC's show, Sister Wives' season finale, has many shocking turns of events in store for the viewers. Currently, tension is brewing between Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown and one of his wives Christine over her suggestion of moving back to Utah. In the promo video shared on the Instagram handle or TLC, Christine is heard saying that she cannot be married to Kody anymore. For all those who want to know 'Did Christine leave Kody', here are all the details of the rift between them.

Did Christine leave Kody in Sister Wives?

According to a report by People, Christine Brown recently expressed her desire to move back to Utah. She wants to go back to her home state because all of her family members are there. But Kody did not agree with her. Sister Wives' Christine also said that her father is really sick and only has a couple of years more. She wants her children to meet their grandfather and know him. She also favours living among the community of people who harbour similar thoughts.

Kody said that a month ago when he proposed moving out of Las Vegas, all of his four wives 'shot down' the idea and unanimously agreed that they do not want to leave. Sister Wives' Christine Brown said that she felt the desire to return to Utah after polygamy was decriminalised there. She feels that Utah is a changed state now. But Kody disagreed with this as well.

Kody Brown also does not want to leave their current abode, Flagstaff, Arizona. He is of the opinion that this is the 'neatest' place he has ever lived at. Kody's other wives Robyn, Meri and Janelle also were against Christine's proposition of moving to Utah. Kody also said that he believes all of his children love the place where they are currently living at.

Christine was left dejected after her plan of moving back to Utah did not receive a green flag either from Kody or her fellow sister wives. Meri sympathised with her and accompanied Christine on a walk. This when Christine burst out crying and said that marriage with Kody is something she cannot do anymore. Meri kept encouraging her by saying that she is not a 'quitter'. She also consoled Christine by saying that she did not spend 30 years staying married to Kody only to walk away like this. Fans will know Christine's final decision in the season finale.

Image courtesy- @christine_brownsw Instagram