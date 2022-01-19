Did Janine Die In 'House Of Payne' Season 10 Finale? Everything We Know About The Show

Another season of the sitcom House Of Payne came to an end and left the story at a cliffhanger. The finale episode of the latest instalment of Tyer Perry's sitcom aired on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. While fans are excited and speculating another season of the show to see where the Payne family's fate would lead them to, here is what happened to one of the most popular characters Janine in the show's season 10 finale.

Did Janine die in the House Of Payne Season 10 finale?

As the final season of House Of Payne ended at a cliffhanger, fans are wondering what happened in the end. In the end, the Payne family could be seen prepping for a dinner to mark Janine's return. However, apart from Janine, a policeman knocked on the door. While it was all inaudible, fans are speculating that the police was there to tell the Payne family that Janine had died. The speculations were fueled when Ella could be seen crying after learning a piece of news from Lisa.

There is no revelation yet whether Janine has died in the show. Moreover, confirmation about the show's 11th season also did not come from Tyler Perry, which is why it cannot be confirmed if Janine had died. However, all the viewers can do right now and wait for another season if the makers decide to bring it.

What happened to Janine on Hose Of Payne?

Ever since season 9 began, the viewers saw very less of Janine on the show. This happened as Demetria McKinney planned to explore her career and focus on different projects. Coming to the 10th season of the show, viewers could hardly see any role of Janine.

Netizens react to the cliffhanger ending of House Of Payne Season 10

Netizens are speculating that Tyler Perry has eliminated Janine's role from the show. A fan showed his concern over the show's end and Janine and wrote, "So Tyler Perry just gonna kill off Janine on House of Payne!!! Like really???" on Twitter. Another one wrote, "Right they killed Janine off which just pissed me off Tyler Perry need to work on better ending for his shows he did not have to kill her off bc she is busy in real life I’m so done with house of Payne bro he probably going to Kill Jasmine off next bc she quit the show." Here is how others reacted.

So Tyler Perry just gonna kill off Janine on House of Payne!!! Like really??? @tylerperry #HouseOfPayne — Lawrence Washington III (@lillawrence603) January 19, 2022

Right they killed Janine off which just pissed me off 😭 Tyler Perry need to work on better ending for his shows he did not have to kill her off bc she is busy in real life 😩 I’m so done with house of Payne bro he probably going to Kill Jasmine off next bc she quit the show 🤦🏽‍♀️ — IDA 🥰 (@qveenida) January 19, 2022

i bet they fena kill Janine off house of payne — 𝕊𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕪𝕪𝕂 (@smileyyK_) January 19, 2022

The House of Payne is one of my favorite…BUT IF JANINE DIED…chile…#HouseOfPayne — JaylaLafaye (@CLafaye101) January 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@KaylaMeShellex