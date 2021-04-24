Did Juan Williams Leave 'The Five'? Former NPR Analyst's Absence Leads To Speculation

Did Juan Williams leave The Five? This question popped in the head of many audience members since the former NPR analyst was absent from a recent telecast. Juan Williams’ absence led to emergence of details when he was fired from NPR. The absence also led to NPR Chief Vivien Schiller’s interview resurfacing again where she explained the reason for Juan’s dismissal. She also revealed that in the past, Juan was violated NPR’s code of ethics on several occasions.

Did Juan Williams leave The Five?

Juan Williams is famous for his political opinions on the Fox News show, The Five. But before he began his stint with Fox News, Juan Williams worked with the NPR as an analyst. But he was then fired from NPR, which led him to begin working with Fox News. Recently, Juan Williams was absent from a The Five telecast. This led to many fans questioning, ‘Did Juan Williams leave The Five?’

Juan Williams’ absence led to speculation that he might have been replaced from the show. As this speculation spread further, details about his fallout with NPR resurfaced. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s report, Juan Williams was fired from NPR in 2010. Williams was fired from NPR after he made depreciative comments about Muslim passengers on planes during his appearance on The O’Reilly Factor.

Juan Williams’ comment received immense backlash this was allegedly the reason for him being fired from NPR. But Juan’s dismissal led to many conservative groups criticizing NPR’s move. This outrage from the groups leads to NPR chief Vivien Schiller talking about Juan’s dismissal in an interview with The New York Times. In the interview, Schiller said that Juan Williams was let go for not following the news code of ethics. She revealed that Williams in the past has violated this code several times.

Moreover, the NPR code does not allow its members to engage in outside speaking engagement which Juan did get involved in. But days after this interview, Schiller apologized for the way Juan’s dismissal was handled. Schiller also added that they firmly stand behind their decision. After being fired from the NPR, Juan Williams was hired by Fox News for a three-year contract at the price tag of $2 million.

Image Credit: Juan Williams Twitter