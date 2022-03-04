Disney+ Announces 20 Korean Dramas To Be Released In 2022 Including Original Titles

Streaming giant Disney+ is now venturing into producing Korean content as it recently released the popular drama Snowdrop. The OTT giant has now dropped new details about all the Korean content they will bring before the audience in 2022. The streamer announced that they would release over 20 Korean dramas this year, including at least 12 Korean originals. Disney also shared information about its forthcoming Korean dramas- Big Mouth, Soundtrack #1 and The Zone: Survival Mission.

Disney+ shares new details about upcoming Korean content

As per Hollywood Reporter, Disney shared some additional details regarding three of its forthcoming Korean series and one new licensed show. The original titles include Big Mouth, a thriller-drama starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon- in the lead roles, Soundtrack #1, a musical romantic drama about two friends walking the line between romance and friendship, and The Zone: Survival Mission, a survival reality/game show where celebrities are challenged to break out of escape rooms. Disney+ will also be streaming the upcoming romantic drama Crazy Love, which is bankrolled by Arc Media and starts airing on Korean broadcaster KBS next Monday.

Talking about the upcoming releases Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s head of content and development in APAC said, "We are really excited to showcase our curated collection of unrivalled Korean stories that we believe will captivate viewers globally. Our focus is on quality storytelling and uncovering narratives that have great emotional and cultural impact."

Disney commits to air over 50 Asian originals by 2022 end

Disney+ launched in South Korea last year in December and has been actively planning to create more Korean content. During last year's first annual Disney+ APAC Content Showcase, the company committed to green-lighting over 50 Asian originals by the end of 2022.

In the past few months, Disney+ has unveiled its first batch of Korean shows including Grid, Snowdrop, Rookie Cops, Outrun by Running Man and Blackpink: The Movie. The drama, Snowdrop starring Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-In, released on the streamer in December and has ranked among Disney+’s top five most-watched titles in a majority of Asia-Pacific markets, and it is the streamer’s second most-watched series of all time in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Image: Instagram/@disneyplus/Unsplash