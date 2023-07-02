Divyanka Tripathi To Star In New Web Series, Reveals When It'll Release

Divyanka Tripathi recently attended an award ceremony in Mumbai. During the event, she made an exciting announcement about her upcoming web series and its release plan.

Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabattein.

She has been a part of several shows such as Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and more.

Divyanka Tripathi made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Divyanka Tripathi spills beans about new OTT venture

Divyanka Tripathi couldn't contain her excitement as she shared the news about her upcoming web series. She mentioned that the show would be streaming on Jio Studios, and expressed her confidence that audiences would love it. The actress also highlighted that the series would be suitable for family viewing, allowing everyone to enjoy it together. She further revealed that her new show is scheduled to be launched in mid-July, with the teaser set to be released soon.

"I am very excited about this project. I am very sure everybody will love it and you can enjoy it together with your family members. The teaser will be launched very soon," she said. The announcement has generated excitement among her followers. With the release date approaching and the teaser is all set to be unveiled, anticipation is building to witness her talent in this new venture.

Divyanka Tripathi is no stranger to OTT

The upcoming project will mark Divyanka's second venture on an OTT platform. Earlier, she made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The storyline of the show revolved around the love story of two aspiring chefs. The show also starred Rajeev Khandelwal in lead role