Does Elisa Die In 'Who Killed Sara'? Know More About The Character Here

Netflix's Who Killed Sara? follows the life of Álex Guzmán, Sara's brother, who gets wrongly convicted for killing his sister. After spending 18 years in jail he sets his mind on finding out his sister's real murderer and bring her justice. In the show, Alex must reunite with his former best friend and Sara's ex-boyfriend, Alejandro Nones, to complete his mission. Along the way, he creates a bond with Elisa, Alejandro's youngest sibling and only sister who promises to help him find her sister's murderer even if she needs to expose her family's gruesome crimes.

As the series progresses, Alex, Elisa and the people in their lives face several ups and downs which includes witnessing many deaths of some important characters. Elisa too has been caught in the middle of many dangerous events throughout both the seasons of the Netflix series. So, does Elisa die in Who Killed Sara?

Does Elisa die in Who Killed Sara?

While Elisa has gone through many dangerous situations throughout two seasons of Who Killed Sara? two important moments have proven to be fatal. In the series, Elisa's father, Cesar's former right-hand man Sergio manages to escape prison and decides on taking revenge against Cesar for getting him arrested. He kidnaps Sara and threatens to kill her. Cesar asks Alex to help in finding his daughter. The duo's strategy works out successfully and they end up saving Sara.

In episode eight, titled Yo maté a Sara or I Killed Sara, Elisa finds herself getting upset after she watches her family slowly falling apart. She travels to her father's casino, Lozcano Casino, and pours gasoline everywhere in an attempt to burn the building. Once she lights the match, Elisa does not move and expects to get burned along with the casino. In time, Alex arrives and rescues her, saving her life.

Who plays Elisa in Who Killed Sara?

Elisa in Who Killed Sara? is played by actor Carolina Miranda. She plays the role of the youngest sibling and the only daughter of César and Mariana Lazcano. She has two brothers Alejandro Nones, who was Sara's former boyfriend, and José María or Chema. Elisa Lazcano was only two years old when Sara was killed and Alex was convicted for her death.

Image: Carolina Miranda's Instagram

