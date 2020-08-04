Does Harlan Have Powers? Find Out If The Seemingly Ordinary Character Is A Superhero Too

The second instalment of The Umbrella Academy has introduced many new characters that previously only existed in the comics. One such character that might make a huge impact on the future of the show is Harlan. Superhero number Seven, Vanya, who is played by Ellen Page crosses paths with Harlan and his mother Sissy after being run over by Sissy in the ‘60s timeline. Vanya eventually grows close to both Sissy and Harlan and moves in with them to take care of Harlan. However, contrary to what many fans had believed initially, Harlan didn’t turn out to be an inconsequential character. Read on to find out, “Does Harland have powers?”

Is Harlan Autistic in The Umbrella Academy Season 2?

Yes, Harlan is indeed autistic in The Umbrella Academy Season 2. This is one of the major reasons that prompt Vanya to move in with him and his mother. As Vanya develops a close bond with Harlan, he begins to trust her. A few episodes later Vanya, the superhero who can convert sounds into destructive forces, ends up saving Harlan's life. However, in doing so, she appears to change the course of the timeline drastically.

Does Harlan have powers?

During Vanya's stay at the ranch in the ’60s timeline, Sissy and her husband get into a huge fight. As the fight takes an ugly turn, Harlan in The Umbrella Academy runs away and drowns at a nearby lake. Using her ability, Vanya moves the water and locates Harlan. While giving him CPR to save his life, Vanya unknowingly transfers some particles of her own power into him.

What does Harlan have as an ability?

Vanya quickly snaps Harlan out of his trance-like state, by transferring his power back into her. Vanya believes that she's managed to remove all of it from Harlan in The Umbrella Academy. Hence, the blissfully unaware Vanya moves on from the incidence. But, later revealed in a cut-away scene in the final moments of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, it is revealed that the seemingly ordinary Harlan possess some kind of ability.

As Sissy drives into New Mexico, Harlan is shown at the back of the car, in one of the most chilling scenes for the fan of the show. Harlan in The Umbrella Academy is playing with a toy bird, but not like any other child, the toy bird is actually hovering over his hand. It's still unclear if that one particle left in Harlan can potentially grow into something bigger and more powerful, and only The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will reveal that.

Does Harlan die in The Umbrella Academy Season 2?

Harlan lives even after the drowning incidence as Vanya saves him. There is a probability that Harlan might join Sir Reginald Hargreeves newly formed Sparrow Academy. Given that Harlan is from the 60’s timeline, there are high chances that Reginald Hargreeves might have sought him and would have convinced him to join The Sparrow Academy.

