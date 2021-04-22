'Doom At Your Service' New Stills, Preview Give Glimpse Into The Upcoming Show | Watch

Doom At Your Service is one of the highly anticipated South Korean television series that is set to be brought on the TV screens in a matter of days. With the premiere date approaching rapidly, the makers have recently shared a short preview on Youtube. Fans have been waiting for a long time to get a few glimpses of this show, and have also been sharing new stills of the show online. Following are more details about this preview, along with other interesting facts about this show.

Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk starrer Doom At Your Service preview

Popular actors Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk have been paired up against each other in this show, which is a love story. While the overall story of this show has been kept behind the curtain, the preview gives a peek into the basic theme of this film. A small scene shows the two sitting beside each other as a question is posed by Seo’s character Myeol Mang to that of Park’s Tak Dong Kyung – “Choose. Will you die here or take my hand?”.

The preview, which is less than 30 seconds short, stays strong on its theme of ‘doom’. It ends with Tak Dong saying that she not only wants to live but wants to live “happily”. The description given in the video also gives an insight into the backgrounds of both characters and what to expect from them. Tak Dong has been described as a girl who has been working hard as a novel editor after her parents died in an accident. Myeol has been described as a celestial character who is an “intermediary between the humans and the heavens”.

The description also mentions that Myeol strikes a deal with Tak that she would be able to live the life she dreams only for 100 days, after which the ‘Grim Reaper’ would take her soul. Tak takes the deal, which eventually leads to Myeol “developing feelings” for her. The rest of the show’s plot will be brought in the show which premiers on May 10.