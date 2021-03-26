'Dr Stone' Season 3 Release Date: When Is The Japanese Anime Series Releasing And Where?

Japanese anime series Dr Stone recently concluded its second season on Thursday, March 25. Dr Stone is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, which debuted on TMS Entertainment in July 2019. Dr Stone follows teenage scientific genius Senku Ishigami, who plans to rebuild civilization after humanity was mysteriously petrified for 3,700 years. Read more to find out about Dr Stone Season 3 release date and where can you watch it.

When will Dr Stone season 3 release?

Following the finale of season 2 of Dr Stone, the anime series official social media pages put out a trailer announcing season 3, expected to release in 2022. The English subtitles of the announcement teaser were shared by a Twitter user and it confirms that season 3 will see its heroes embark on an exciting long seafaring journey. "The next adventure! Isn't it obvious? We've got to sail across the ocean," the trailer announces before fans are greeted with an epic sight. Check out the announcement teaser for season 3!

According to Comicbook.com, the third season will see the adaptation of the Age of Exploration arc from the original Dr Stone manga series. The website predicts the plot of the series will revolve around Perseus being built by the gang, making "Thousand Sunny" jealous. Unfortunately, the trailer does not give any information on the release date of Season 3. The website reports that Season 3 "may debut" exactly a year after the Season 2 finale and fans can expect Season 3 to release around April 2022.

Where will Dr Stone season 3 release when it arrives?

Dr Stone is streamed on Crunchyroll worldwide outside of Asia while Funimation and AnimeLab stream a "simuldub" version in New Zealand and Australia. Medialink holds the license to the series in Southeast Asia and is streaming it on iQIYI. The English dubbed version of the anime will be airing in the US on its Toonami programme as usual. Season 1 of Dr Stone is already available on Netflix for Indian viewers. The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll for premium users, with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles.

Promo Pic Source: Still from Dr Stone