Drew Sidora's Net Worth And Everything Else You Need To Know About Her

Drew Sidora Jordan is an American actor and singer, who shot to fame with her recurring role of Chantel in the Disney Channel Original Series That's So Raven. Sidora has recently joined the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which gives a sneak peek into the lives of her and her husband Ralph Pittman. Scroll along to find out Drew Sidora's net worth and more about her.

A look at Drew Sidora’s net worth

Drew Sidora made her film debut back in 2004 when she appeared in the movie Never Die Alone and has appeared in 22 other films since then. The Chicago native’s first appearance in a film was in the Fox TV movie Divas at the age of 9, prior to which she had also featured in several commercial films and ads. Some of her other famous roles include Lucy Avila in the film Step Up in the year 2006, after which she played Tionne Watkins in the biographical film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story and also appeared in the comedy-drama television series The Game on BET.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Drew Sidora’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. The actor is married to Ralph Pittman and the couple tied the knot, seven years ago in 2014. The couple has three kids, the eldest of which is Josiah, who is Drew’s son from a previous relationship while the couple welcomed a son Machai and a daughter Aniya, in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Ralph Pittman is an American businessman, and is worth $800,000, according to StarsOffline.

Drew Sidora has recently made her debut in The Real Housewives franchise, in the 13th season of the Atlanta based version, in December 2020. Along with her, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams are also a part of the main cast members for the 13th season. Apart from television and films, Drew has also been a part of several songs, the first two of which were the songs For The Love and Till The Dawn in Step Up. Sidora also featured in the Sean Paul music video Give It Up to Me.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image Source: Drew Sidora’s Instagram