Dwayne Johnson Has Been Sharing 'Black Adam' Updates On His Instagram Regularly; See Posts

Black Adam is an upcoming superhero film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role as Teth-Adam or Black Adam along with Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan in prominent roles. Ever since the film has been announced, Dwayne’s Instagram has become a treasure trove of updates about the movie. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's Instagram posts below.

Dwayne Johnson shares Black Adam updates

On March 29, 2021, Dwayne shared a teaser of the film and announced the movie. He captioned his post by writing, “Word on the street is that Black Adam, himself is making an announcement today. Lets see what he has in store as the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Stay tuned. #BlackAdam”

On the same day, he posted a video in which his voiceover announcement takes over Times Square and unveiled the release date of the movie. The movie was previously slated to release on December 22, 2021, but will now release on July 29, 2022. In his caption, he wrote, “A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” Have a look at his post below.

On April 7, 2021, The Rock took to his social media and revealed that the shooting of the film will be beginning that week. He shared a picture of himself sweating it out in the gym and captioned his post by writing, “Black Adam ready…It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game. Production kicks off this week.”

Three days later, on April 10, Dwayne Johnson announced the beginning of the film’s shooting. He posted a picture of the film’s clapboard and captioned his post by writing, “History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM.”

In the same week, Dwayne shared a picture of his workout regime in preparation for Black Adam. He was seen wearing a loose T-shirt and shorts as he flaunted his toned physique. In the caption, he wrote, “Rage. #againstthedyingofthelight #sundaytraining #donotgogentle #blackadam”.

In May 2021, Dwayne shared a glimpse of his Black Adam suit. He shared a monochrome silhouette of himself as the character and the only thing that could be seen in the picture was the metallic boots. The rest of the outfit is shrouded in an antique-looking coat. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE. black adam.”

A few days later, the actor shared a glimpse of his diet while preparing for the filming of the "big scene" in Black Adam. Sharing a picture of his pre-sleep bowl of healthy food, he captioned his post by writing, “Have a big scene this week for #BlackAdam that requires my shirt off. As many of you know, in the comic mythology - in the beginning, Teth Adam was blessed by the God’s as ‘The Champion’”. Check out his post below.

Most recently, Dwayne revealed that the film will have several sequences in which the actor will show off his body and he is now prepping for it. He shared a picture of himself at the gym and mentioned, “Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my ‘champion’ scenes with my shirt off and showing my body.” He also mentioned that he has been working for the film “unlike any other role of his entire career.”

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM BLACK ADAM TEASER)

