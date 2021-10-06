Elisabeth Moss Replaced By Jessica Biel In Hulu's Crime Series 'Candy'

Jessica Biel has been roped in to play Texas killer Candy Montgomery, who killed her church friend with an axe, in a limited true-crime drama series Candy for streaming platform Hulu. The Handmaid's Tale fame Elisabeth Moss was earlier linked to the project but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. The series is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery.

It was earlier reported that Hulu has cast their The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss for their upcoming true-crime series Candy. Moss who was also going to be the executive producer on the show exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. As per Deadline, The Sinner fame Jessica Biel has been roped in to fill the spot and will now play the lead role in the show. The series is set in 1980 Texas, where Candy Montgomery seemingly had it all, a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs. Her perfect life turns upside down when she kills her friend from church with an axe. The series will chronicle why Candy, who had a perfect suburban life, becomes a cold-hearted murderer.

Biel will also executive produce the show with her producing partner Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl, who has worked on shows like Mad Men, Fargo, and Impeachment: American Crime Story will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Jessica Biel was last seen onscreen in the 2017 limited drama series The Sinner. Originally intended as an eight-part miniseries, The Sinner premiered on August 2, 2017, to critical acclaim and high ratings. The show's success led to USA Network turning it into an anthology series, with a second season airing in 2018 and a third in 2020. A fourth season has also been ordered which is set to premiere on October 13, 2021. The first season of The Sinner received nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for Jessica Biel. Biel was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Image: AP