Elon Musk Reviews Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon's 'Lord Of The Rings', And It's Unforgiving

Former NASA astronaut Garett Reisman, during his interview with Joe Rogan, called SpaceX CEO Elon Musk someone who has immense knowledge across a variety of fields. That being said, Musk recently tried his hand at reviewing one of the recently-released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that began premiering on Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon Prime Video last Friday.

Tolkien is turning in his grave — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

The billionaire, however, did not have many positive things to say about the show, which was clear in his recent tweets. Taking to Twitter, Musk said that the author JRR Tolkien, whose book the show is based on, "is turning in his grave” after the release. He further tweeted that in the show, "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both" and that "Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice". Galadriel is the female lead of the show who is being portrayed by Morfydd Clark.

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Musk's tweets caused intense polarisation on the micro-blogging site as some sided with the tech mogul while many were irked by his remarks. Interestingly, the attacks from Musk at his arch-rival Bezos come despite Amazon clocking in a massive 25 million viewers on the first day of the show's release. Set in a timeline of a few thousand years before the events of The Hobbit, the show marked the biggest-ever debut on Amazon Prime, Bloomberg reported citing Amazon's official statement.

Notably, the series was released last week in 240 countries and the rest of the episodes will premier every week through October 14. The third episode of the show is scheduled to release on September 9 followed by the fourth episode on September 16.

Author Neil Gaiman slams Elon Musk

Amid mixed reactions over the TV show, author Neil Gaiman gave a strong response to a Twitter user asking for a reaction over Musk's statements. "Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism", Gaiman tweeted.

Gaiman himself is currently enjoying the success of Netflix's The Sandman, which is based on his comic book. According to Variety, the show managed to garner 69.5 million hours of views in the first three days of its release.