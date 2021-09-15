Elon Musk Wants Followers To Tune Into THIS Highly Anticipated Netflix Event

Tech mogul Elon Musk took to his social media to urge his followers to tune into the LIVE broadcast titled Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space of a highly anticipated event in Florida. The entrepreneur's SpaceX is all set to launch the first-ever all-civilian space flight scheduled on September 15. Documenting the historic moment, people across the world will have an opportunity to witness the take-off in the live stream event hosted by Netflix.

Elon Musk's SpaceX to LIVE stream Inspiration4 launch

Musk took to his Twitter to urge his followers to watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 LIVE launch on Netflix's Youtube channel. He wrote, ''Watch Countdown on Netflix about Inspiration4 mission launching today''. The streamer also released a docuseries on September 6 titled Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space. The series shares a glimpse into the lives of the private Inspiration4 astronauts as they prepare to launch into space in real-time.

Watch Countdown on Netflix about Inspiration4 mission launching today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2021

The four-person crew includes names like billionaire tech entrepreneur and pilot Jared Issacman, St. Jude physician assistant and cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, data engineer Chris Sembroski and geoscientist, science communicator and commercial astronaut Sian Proctor. Produced by Time Studios, the docuseries follows the journey of the four people transforming into trained astronauts to prep for their 3-day long orbital journey. The members deal with physical and mental pressure along with the technical challenges placed on them. The series also documented the astronaut's G-Force test in a fighter plane.

Additionally, Netflix will also document the return journey of the astronauts which will be released on September 30.

More on SpaceX's Inspiration4

Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch the first-ever all-civilian space flight on September 15. The astronauts will take off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Meritt Island in Florida. Reportedly, the astronauts are expecting to raise over Rs1,429 crore for St. Jude Children's hospital. Issacman, who will also be donating an additional $100 million sum, stated, ''St. Jude's mission is not about rockets or space exploration. It's about treating some of the most heart-wrenching conditions that any parent could imagine. And if we're going to make advances up there, in space, then we have the obligation to do the same down here on Earth.''

Image: AP/Twitter@spacex