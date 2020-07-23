How Emilia Clarke Had Nathalie Emmanuel's Back On 'Game Of Thrones' In Misogyny Incident

Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel recently gave an interview to a media portal where she mentioned how co-star Emilia Clarke helped her out when she was shamed by another artist for wearing a revealing dress. The incident took place in Season 3 of Game of Thrones. Nathalie Emmanuel played Missandei and Emilia Clarke played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show.

Nathalie started off by mentioning that in her first season of the show, most of her dresses were pretty revealing and at one point one of her supporting cast members made a comment on it. The comment obviously made the actor uncomfortable but apparently Emilia Clarke 'had her back' and the situation was handled. She also mentioned that Emilia had comforted her after that as well.

Nathalie then mentioned that she and Emilia always looked out for each other and always had each other's back. She further explained that the set was dominated by men and this is probably why the two actors bonded quite well.

Nathalie also talked about the backlash when her character died in Game of Thrones. Fans were really angry that the show barely had women of colour and the only one it had was killed in the series. Many fans pointed out this seemed a bit mute from the perspective of representation on shows. The actor mentioned it caused her to reflect more on the topics of race and diversity. But finally, mentioned Nathalie, if there was any show that was as big as Game of Thrones, representation had to be an important part of it from its beginning. She was of the opinion that it would also help ease the load on people of colour who were singlehandedly representing an entire race.

About Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones was a fantasy drama on HBO based on A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin. The series was shot in Canada, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, and Spain and had around 73 episodes, all ranging from 45 minutes to an hour. The show was commercially and critically successful and won many awards. A few awards were - Hugo Awards for Best Dramatic Presentation, a Peabody Award, and five nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama.

