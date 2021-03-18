Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Based On Encounter Specialist Vijay Dandekar's Life

Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga is one of the highly anticipated releases of this year. The makers of the movie decided to release one of the tracks from the film even before the trailer releases. The song titled Lut Gaye stars Emraan Hashmi essaying the role of the feared police inspector Vijay Dandekar. Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye song tells the real story of the cop who fell in love with a bride who was later shot by goons.

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye song is the real story of inspector Vijay Dandekar

In a media statement, the makers of the song have revealed the song is the real story of Vijay Dandekar's unrequited love story. Towards the end of the track, it is also revealed that this incident took place in 1991. The track shows how the officer was chased by goons and also has suffered wounds. To escape from them, the cop hides in a hotel room that was preoccupied with a bride. She was forced into the marriage and was crying as well.

Featuring Emraan Hashmi, who plays a cop in the gangster drama, the song is a prequel to Emraan’s character Vijay Savarkar and his unrequited love story that spurs him to start his mission to end crimes. READ | Kamal Haasan performs Silambam in Coimbatore, Shruti says 'love my dad'

They both escape from the hotel and as they hide at the Mumbai Police Department, the bride is shot by the goons. At the end of the song, it is revealed that the cop whose story was shown was none other than the deadly encounter police inspector, Vijay Dandekar. Those goons who killed the bride were shot dead in an encounter by him. It was also revealed that Vijay Dandekar never married in his life this incident.

Lut Gaye song will feature at the beginning of the movie will give a character sketch of Emraan Hashmi's role. The track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanishq Bagchi. The lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song also features Yukti Thareja as the female lead.

Mumbai Saga's cast, release date and other details

Mumbai Saga's ensemble includes John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Vivaan Parashar, son of the notable filmmaker Pankuj Parashar, will make his acting debut with this movie. The release date of the film is announced as March 19, 2021. It will showcase the city's journey from being Bombay to Mumbai.

