Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date & Time: What Time Does The New Episode Come Out?

The Zendaya-starer teen drama Euphoria season 2 has been making rounds on the Internet ever since it was announced. Season 2 has managed to attract a lot of audiences and it created a lot of buzz on social media. Now with Season 2 Episode 3 in the line, fans are excitedly waiting to know more about the upcoming episode and when it shall be available for the fans to stream online. The second season of the cult-favourite high school drama which will have eight episodes started premiering on 9th January 2022.

In a preview aired at the end of episode 2, fans could see that the new season will continue to be about how relationships fray. Rue's doing a bad job of hiding the fact that she's fallen off of sobriety, and it appears that she's setting up a business opportunity from someone's doorstep.

Euphoria season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

Euphoria’s season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on January 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Season 2 of the teen drama comprises eight episodes of 48 to 65 minutes in length each. The new episodes are telecast on the channel every week on Sundays.

Where to stream Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 online?

Fans have been speculating ways where they can tune in to watch the episodes of the famous teen drama. For the unknown, to watch season 2 episode 3 of the series, cable users can tune in to HBO at the date and time given above. Other than this, people without a cable connection can opt to stream the new episode on HBO Max. The latest episode will also become available to purchase on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu a day after its television broadcast.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it's likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 pm ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).

Euphoria season 2 episode 1: Jan. 9, 2022

Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Jan. 16, 2022

Euphoria season 2 episode 3: Jan. 23, 2022

Euphoria season 2 episode 4: Jan. 30, 2022

Euphoria season 2 episode 5: Feb. 6, 2022

Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Feb. 13, 2022

Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Feb. 20, 2022

Euphoria season 2 episode 8: Feb. 27, 2022

