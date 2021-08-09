'Euphoria' Season 2: Read All The Updates About Zendaya-starrer Breakout HBO Series

Fans of the Zendaya starrer drama series Euphoria have a reason to rejoice as the breakout HBO series surrounding TV's fiercest cast of high schoolers is coming with a second season! Yes, that's right. The show earned Zendaya a historic win at the 72nd Annual Emmys for the Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of teen addict Rue Bennett. HBO, which renewed the series just a month after its premiere in the summer of 2019 has confirmed that things are finally falling into place for the upcoming season that has given rise to stars like Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, and Alexa Demie.

Although major details about the much anticipated season remain under wraps, here's everything you should know about the next chapter of Euphoria.

When does season 2 of Euphoria come out?

Although the exact premiere date of the upcoming season hasn't been announced by the makers yet, the fans can be assured that it is in the works, thanks to Zendaya, who shared the very first look of the sophomore season on her Instagram. The star shared a little sneak peek of the upcoming episodes revealing Rue (herself) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) catching eyes in the school hallway. "Happy 2 year @euphoria anniversary…see you soon:)," Zendaya wrote in the caption.

The earlier goal of releasing the season this year for pushed several times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In late 2020, HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline that Euphoria would begin filming season 2 in early 2021. So the fans can expect a release date of late 2021 or early 2022. According to sources, the production on the show was well on time as it began on April 5 in Los Angeles.

Two special episodes premiered in the meantime

To bridge the long gap between season 1 and season 2 so that the fans are not left astray, the makers released two episodes of Euphoria in December 2020 and January 2021 respectively. The first (titled Trouble Don’t Last Always) focuses on Rue after she left at the station and relapsed around Christman time. The second ( titled F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob) also centres around the holiday season, focusing on Jules. The actor had previously teased the idea of filming the bridge episodes in an exclusive interview with InStyle. She confirmed that while the episodes are being shot with safety, they might not necessarily be linked to the second season.

Euphoria season 1 storyline

The Sam Levinson helmed American teen drama television series is loosely based on the Israeli television miniseries of the same name as it charts the journey of a group of high school students through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. The first season's finale saw Rue and Jules reconcile after the former recovered from a kidney infection. Nate wasn't able to get an erection with Maddy, who confronts him about his sexuality. Cassie can be seen terminating her pregnancy as Kat seeks out Ethan and apologizes for her behaviour.

It ends with Rue confronting Nate, threatening to expose Cal as Nate and Maddy peacefully decide to end their relationship. While Rue and Jules are supposed to leave town together, the former leaves Jules last minute on a train alone. She comes home, snorts oxycodone and experiences a vivid and musical hallucination, leaving her fate unknown.

The much-touted series stars Zendaya in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast consisting of Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Colman Domingo.

