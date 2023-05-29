Euphoria Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, All You Need To Know About Zendaya Starrer

Euphoria starring Zendaya as the main lead has been renewed for a third season. The third season of the highly anticipated web series was supposed to roll soon, but it has reportedly been pushed to 2025 due to the writers' strike. Even though the show's production will not start anytime soon, there have been updates regarding the web series.

Head of drama at HBO Francesca Orsi told Deadline that Euphoria Season 3 will not be returning to screen for almost two years. "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," said Francesca. Take a look at the other details below:

Which cast members will likely return in Euphoria Season 3?

Reportedly, stars including Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid and others will return in the season three of Euphoria. However, Kat, whose role is played by Barbie Ferreira, will not be returning in the third season. She herself confirmed the news.

Will the characters in Euphoria 3 still be in high school?

Earlier, Zendaya gave The Hollywood Reporter a hint about Euphoria 3 and its characters. She disclosed that may be in season three of the show, the makers will show the lives of the characters beyond high school. It will be either seniors in school or fresh graduates.

What will happen in Euphoria Season 3?

The finale episode of Euphoria season 2 was a rollercoaster ride. For those who need a recap, Nate called the cops to arrest his father Cal. He disclosed that he has an USB disc with intimate footages of his illicit relationships. Meanwhile, Maddy and Cassie got into a fight during Lexi's play at school. On the other hand, Rue seemingly forgave Jules to telling her mother about her addiction issues. Also, there are chances that Nate's brother might make an appearance.