Everything You Need To Know About Savannah Palacio, 'The Circle' Season 2 Contestant

The Circle on Netflix is a popular reality game show in which players start off isolated in an apartment and the only means of communication is to interact with online friends on a social media app called The Circle. The reality show is hosted by Michelle Buteau and premiered on April 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about one of the contestants on the show, Savannah Palacio.

Savannah Palacio in The Circle

According to a report by Women's Health Mag, Savannah Palacio is a 25-year-old social media influencer and digital content creator, known mostly for her videos on TikTok. She has the largest Instagram among all the contestants on season two with 275k followers, courtesy of her TikTok videos. She's originally from California and works as a data researcher on Capitol Hill, while also managing her social media handle.

The reality show contestant has a following of 613k people on TikTok and her content has more than 12 million likes. Savannah focuses on spreading autism awareness and has been volunteering with Autism Speaks for the last several years. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge, and currently works as a public relations officer for a company based in Washington D.C.Other than being a part of reality shows, Palacio was a part of a major beauty pageant as well. She competed in Miss Teen California in 2015 and finished as the second runner-up. She was also the first runner-up in the Miss Teen Beverly Hills pageant the year before.

Savannah Palacio is also very passionate about issues like mental health and promotes mental health well-being on her social media handles. She also championed Black Lives Matter and shares her perspective as a biracial woman and wrote, "I’ve always been very vocal about my position with Black Lives Matter, even before it was a trend, simply because I’m a double minority myself and I grew up in a very low-income area that was heavily populated by lower class Hispanics, Asians, and Blacks." Savannah was part of the first roster of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty House and has also been associated with other big brands like Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Dermalogica, Elf Cosmetics, Too Faced, and ASOS.

Image Credits: Savannah Palacio Instagram Account