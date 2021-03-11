Fans Take Over Twitter And Trend 'Save Quicksilver' After 'WandaVision' Finale Twist

WandaVision came to an end last week after nine episodes. While the show has received a lot of love from fans and critics, there is one aspect about it that hasn't gone down well with everyone. Evan Peters who played Quicksilver in X-Men films made a surprise appearance and many assumed that the show was introducing the multiverse and that the actor was playing the same character he portrayed in the X-Men films. But, when it was revealed that he was not playing Quicksilver, fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment.

"Save Quicksilver" trends on Twitter

WandaVision's finale revealed that Evan was playing a man named Ralph Bohner, who was being manipulated by Agatha Harkness played by Kathryn Hahn. Some fans found this to be a hilarious twist, whereas others are upset that Evan’s Quicksilver was "wasted" as a pun. #SaveQuicksilver is now trending on Twitter and fans are showing love for Evan and also Avengers: Age of Ultron's Quicksilver, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Take a look below.

#SaveQuicksilver y’all really brought in two great actors to play a character that so many ppl love just to waste them huhðŸ§ pic.twitter.com/TlSeM7ZTN7 — Ù‹renn / Ù‹venus | #SaveQuicksilver (@marmaladeskyss) March 10, 2021

When #SaveQuicksilver starts in 30 minutes, please join us in posting some of our favorite Quicksilver moments and other cool stuff!



We'll start with 1) when the campaign starts and then every 10 minutes, well move on to the next question. Please share so everyone sees this! pic.twitter.com/ITHQE9XDDm — Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021

#Marvel this character is so loved they literally got him doing commercials AND gave him a cameo in Deadpool 2 #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/Whm7X9irXI — jupiter â¨‚ (@Colosspool) March 8, 2021

Imagine if Pietro/Peter and Tommy had teamed up in the finale..the power they would've had ðŸ¥º There's still hope.#SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/yJq8H7R0S5 — Heelix ⊗ #SaveQuicksilver (@heelixv) March 10, 2021

Let’s not forget about how good these two were together, they felt like brother & sister. Let’s get them back together #SaveQuicksilver pic.twitter.com/WTwO6cukBs — flashy_editss #SaveQuicksilver (@EditssFlashy) March 10, 2021

Who is Ralph Bohner?

He possessed superhuman speed and posed as Pietro Maximoff to get close to Wanda Maximoff with the help of dark magic. He tried to extract information about how she had created the Hex. In the final episode, it was revealed that Ralph Bohner was under Agatha Harkness' spell. The character Evan Peters played turned out to be just another citizen of Westview.

More about WandaVision

WandaVision is a television miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar and is based on Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. The show is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it shares continuity with the films of the franchise. The show takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision is produced by Marvel Studios, directed by Matt Shakman and written by Schaeffer. The show stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead along with Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters. The show is based on super-powered beings Wanda and Vision to suspect that everything is not as it seems in idealized suburban lives.

The production of the show was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It premiered with its first two episodes on January 15, 2021, and ran for nine episodes. The show concluded on March 5, 2021. The series received critical acclaim and its IMDb rating is 8.2 out of 10.