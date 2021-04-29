Friends Quiz: Can You Guess The Episode Based On Rachel's Outfit Alone?

The character of Rachel Green has been iconic for many reasons, from her wit and honesty to the way the actor embodied a strong independent woman ahead of her time. One of the other reasons that Friends' Rachel was always a muse was her sense of fashion. Jennifer Aniston was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed characters in the show with her plaid skirts and black dresses. People have tried to emulate her style for ages and still continue to do so. A true Friends fan will be able to guess the episode and season of the show based on a picture of her iconic outfits alone. Take the Friends quiz based on Rachel Green's outfits to see if you truly are a fan of the show.

Friends Quiz

1. Rachel Green can be seen wearing a mini black dress that has a longer layer at the back which swipes as she walks. Her look is completed with a messy bun and a dark lip shade. In which episode is Rachel wearing this outfit?

2. Friends' Rachel Green is still remembered for the look where she paired a white turtle neck sweater with a plaid skirt. This is one of her most iconic looks to date. Which episode is this look from?

3. Rachel Green is seen at a new job with a uniform. The behind the bar uniform comprises of a white cropped shirt with a black pleated skirt. Which episode is this look from?

4. Every Rachel Green outfit is a mood and this is no different. Dressed in a pink bathrobe and a towel on her hair, Rachel singlehandedly popularised the bathrobe look in Hollywood. Which episode is this from?

5. Black dresses were Rachel's go-to and she slayed every time she wore one. In this episode, she had paired a long black dress with a belt and a long silver chain. which episode is this?

6. Be it formals or casuals, Rachel Green always knew how to pull off a look. This particular outfit comprises a light blue top with a pair of blue denim that is topped with an oversized hat. In which episode did Rachel wear this outfit?

7. Rachel introduced the world to the glory of nude shades. Here she has paired a nude halter neck top with a pair of jeans. Which episode is this from?

8. Rachel Green did formals like no other ever did. In this two-piece suit, she looks absolutely dashing. She is also sporting the Rachel haircut that became iconic and hugely popular. Which episode is this look from?

9. No conversation about Rachel Green's outfits can be completed without talking about the iconic green dress. The bodycon long dress with a high slit not only had Ross swooning but also the rest of the world. Which episode is it from?

10. Rachel knew how to pair turtle necks with dresses. Here she is wearing a purple turtle neck under a plaid dress. Which episode is it from?

ANSWERS:

1. Season 1 Episode 24

2. Season 1 Episode 19

3. Season 2 Episode 2

4. Season 3 Episode 16

5. Season 3 Episode 15

6. Season 2 Episode 25

7. Season 4 Episode 1

8. Season 4 Episode 9

9. Season 3 Episode 2

10. Season 1 Episode 16