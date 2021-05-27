FRIENDS Reunion: A List Of Some Lesser-known Facts And Trivia About The Mega Hit Show

One of the biggest situational comedies in the history of television, FRIENDS ran for a total of ten seasons. The hit show took its viewers through the eventful lives of six people who were brought together by fate and the various adventures that they embarked on throughout the course of the decade that the show was being filmed. All of the FRIENDS' episodes, as of this writing, are available for streaming on either HBO Max or Netflix, depending upon one's geographical location. This article is essentially an enlistment of the top 10 pieces of FRIENDS trivia that the fans of the show may or may not have known about. Read on to know more.

1) The One where the FRIENDS cast members turned their life around:

When Matt LeBlanc had auditioned for the part of Joey Tribbiani, he had only eleven dollars to his name. When the cast got their first paychecks, the first thing that LeBlanc bought was a hot dinner. Courteney Cox, who was the biggest star at the time, bought a car.

2) The One where Courtney Cox almost played Rachel:

Initially, Courteney Cox was originally asked to play the part of Rachel Greene. She was then asked to play Monica instead after reading the parts. It is believed that Cox herself was inclined to play Monica instead as she related to her more.

3) The One Where Jennifer Aniston needed an intervention:

The cast of the show, led by David Schwimmer, held an "intervention" for Jennifer Aniston. They had to do so because of her lateness to the set. It is believed that since then, she was one of the most punctual actors on the show.

4) The One where Chandler's wit was modelled after Matthew Perry's sharp tongue:

Matthew Perry's wit was reportedly so impressive that the script writers have included many of his own made-up jokes. This led to the creation of viral lines such as "I am not good at advice, but can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" and the lines that started with "Could I BE more...". Perry reportedly influenced the character of Chandler in several ways.

5) The one where "Fat Monica" went unrecognized:

Courtney Cox's tryst with the suit that she had to don in order to play the full-bodied version of Monica Geller is well known by now. But, when the star wore the famous get up for the very first time, her co-star who would go on to become her on-screen husband, Mattew Perry walked right past her. Reportedly, he did not even recognize her.

6) The one where Joey owed Chandler a mini-fortune in debt:

As is known to many, one of the famous gags of the show was Joey, an actor who would get fired off shows constantly, would take money from Chandler, who was seemingly doing very well at his office. A FRIENDS fan calculated the amount of money that Matt LeBlanc's character, Joey owed that of Matthew Perry, Chandler Bind. As per the fan, Joey, by the end of the show, was due to repay Chandler a total that came very close to USD 120,000.

7) The one where the on-set food was actually kept in Joey and Monica's fridge:

The refrigerators that were kept in Joey and Monica's apartments actually worked. Monica's was filled with water and other drinks for the cast and crew. Joey's, on the other hand, unless it was supposed to be opened in a scene, remained vacant.

8) The one where Tom Selleck caused a riot on the set:

Every time Tom Selleck made an entrance on the sets of the show as Dr Richard, the audience gave a standing ovation. That posed to be a major problem as his entrances were supposed to be filmed without the sound of the audience enthusiastically clapping. His entrances were re-shot in the absence of the audience members.

9) The one where Phoebe took notes from Rachel in order to play her character:

Phoebe and Rachel as characters are portrayed as very different personalities on the show. But, it is Jennifer Aniston's esoteric interests that reportedly formed the frame and the base for Phoebe Buffay the character's belief system. Thus one can say that because there is a Jennifer Aniston, Phoebe Buffay the character exists.

10) The one where Lisa Kudrow thought that Chandler preferred partners of the same sex:

When Lisa Kudrow read the script, she initially got the impression that the character of Chandler was Gay. At one point, the makers had even toyed with the idea of Chandler being a gay character, but that decision changed when they met Perry. However, as one can see, gags and jokes about Chandler Bing the character having gay mannerisms were incorporated.

As far as FRIENDS reunion release date and time are concerned, the special episode will air on HBO Max on May 27th. In the episode, in addition to seeing Matthew Perry in FRIENDS reunion, the rest of the cast will see the original six actors return to the couch. They will be joined in by a number of renowned personalities from the world of entertainment from time to time. A list of almost all the guests who will be seen on the episode in question can be found below.

(Disclaimer: The above pieces of FRIENDS trivia have been sourced from IMDb The website does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.)

