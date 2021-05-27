FRIENDS Reunion: David Beckham Reveals His Favourite Character As The Cast Reunites

The FRIENDS reunion episode has finally arrived and fans couldn't be happier. The 2 hour-long episode features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc together after seventeen long years. The cast talked about their favourite moments, read the script from their favourite episode and also had a conversation with host James Corden. Along with the main cast, additional guests were also present who talked about the show. One such example is footballer David Beckham who talked about his favourite episode. Read to know more.

David Beckham talks about his favourite character

Before talking about his favourite episode, David Beckham starts by saying that he relates the most with Monica (played by Courteney Cox). Further, he gave the reason behind why he relates with the character. He said that he is also a clean freak just like Monica. The character is known for her obsession with cleaning and in several episodes, fans have seen her taking cleaning very seriously. David and Courteney have worked together for an episode of Modern Family.

The footballer then proceeds to narrate a story about how he travels a lot and how he spends a majority of the time in hotels. So, when he misses his kids and his family, he starts watching FRIENDS because it makes him smile. David further revealed that his favourite episode is where everybody is getting ready in the apartment and how Ross is hurrying everybody up because he has to give a huge speech and is nervous about it. Talking more about the episode, he said that he loves the moment when Chandler goes to the toilet and Joey sits in the chair and then the episode accelerates. Concluding, David said that it is one of the episodes that he watches when he is away or when he feels low and it makes him smile to the point of crying.

More about Monica Geller

The character is played by Courteney Cox. Monica Geller is the sister of Ross Geller who is a chef and lives in New York with her school best friend Rachel Green. She is known for her cleanliness, competitiveness and obsessive-compulsive nature. The character ends up marrying Chandler Bing after being in a relationship for a long time. The couple adopts twins Erica and Jack as Monica is unable to conceive and in the end, they move out of their apartment into a larger house in the suburbs.

IMAGE: Still From FRIENDS Reunion

